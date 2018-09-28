Christine Blasey Ford, Brett Kavanaugh hearing: The top takeaways

Reporting by CBS News' Emily Tillett, Grace Segers and Kathryn Watson

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were teenagers, both testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. Ford said during her testimony that she was "100 percent" sure that Kavanaugh assaulted her, while Kavanaugh said that he was "100 percent" sure he had not done anything of the kind.

Even after a full day of testimony, it was uncertain if any supporters of Kavanaugh were less likely to vote for him, and if opponents of his nomination were more likely to confirm him. Here are the major takeaways from the hearings:

Senators believe Ford is credible, and she is "100 percent" sure Kavanaugh assaulted her

Judge Kavanaugh's accuser Christine Blasey Ford provided an emotional recounting of the alleged assault during their time in high school, shedding new light on the raw, lasting impact her experiences had on her as a young adult to now a grown woman with a family and children. Ford testified that she's since experienced anxiety, phobias and PTSD-like symptoms. In the immediate years following the incident, Ford said she suffered academically and had difficulties forming friendships, particularly with men.

Overcome with tears several times, Ford slowly and softly detailed her experience of being pinned to a bed at a high school party as a 15-year old sophomore as she said Kavanaugh put a hand over her mouth to stifle her screams.

Ford offered compelling and at times scientific explanations about her memory and the long-term impact, leaving many lawmakers, including concerned Republicans, assessing her story as truthful and credible. Ford, with quiet certainty, answered questions and pushed back against suggestions that perhaps she misremembered just who carried out the assault on her during a high school party. Asked at one point if her allegations of assault were a case of "mistaken identity" from over 30 years ago, Ford clearly responded: "Absolutely not." She later testified that she was "100 percent" certain that it was Kavanaugh who carried out the assault.

The most visceral response Ford gave was during questioning by Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont as to what the "strongest" memory she had from her alleged encounter with Kavanaugh. Ford, a doctor of psychology, responded that it was her assailant's laughter.

"Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter, the laughter, the uproarious laughter between the two, and their having fun at my expense," she said of Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge, both of whom she alleges were present for the assault.

Prosecutor Rachel Mitchell had a muted presence in hearings

Republicans on the Judiciary Committee had chosen Mitchell to act as special counsel during the hearing, with the expectation that they would yield their time to her to ask the witnesses questions. Mitchell is a career prosecutor with decades of experience prosecuting sex crimes, comes from the Maricopa County Attorney's Office in Phoenix, Arizona where she heads the Special Victims Division, which covers sex crimes and family violence.

Mitchell was the only person to question Ford on the Republican side. She had a friendly presence, but her line of questioning was more based on procedure than the core allegation itself. She asked Ford about how she had arrived at the hearing -- Ford, who lives in California, had previously expressed fear of flying, although she acknowledged she took a plane in this instance and also has flown on vacations. She also asked Ford questions about where she lived, and her relationship with the people involved in her allegations.

However, Mitchell was completely sidelined during Kavanaugh's testimony. Although she asked him questions on behalf of Sen. Chuck Grassley and Sen. John Cornyn, the remaining senators each interacted with Kavanaugh personally.

Mitchell had been chosen in part because a group of Republican men questioning Ford could have bad optics. However, the optics of 11 men questioning Kavanaugh was apparently not a consideration.

Republicans see Kavanaugh testimony as a win

If Republicans were concerned that Ford's compelling testimony might do damage to Kavanaugh's nomination, Kavanaugh's angry, emotionally-charged and defiant delivery in his opening remarks and exchanges with Democrats brought them back from the brink.

Kavanaugh had released prepared remarks on Wednesday in advance of the hearing, but opted to deliver a stunning rebuke of the last two weeks of the confirmation process. He slammed Democrats for crafting a "smear" against him as accusers continued to come forward in the days following his initial confirmation hearing. He called the proceedings a "circus," suggesting that the last two weeks of the confirmation process has been a "calculated and orchestrated political hit," perhaps retribution for Democrats' outrage over the 2016 presidential election.

"What comes around comes around. I am an optimistic guy. I always try to be on the sunrise side of the mountain, to be optimistic about the day that is coming," Kavanaugh said. "But today I have to say that I fear for the future."

Citing the impact on his family, Kavanaugh broke down in tears, saying the process had "permanently destroyed" them. He described how his 10-year-old daughter told his wife, "We should pray for the woman" who accused him.

He went on to provide explanations for the notations on his 1982 calendar, his high school yearbook, his activities as a high school student and his penchant for drinking beer.

While Republicans opted to ask their own line of questions instead of rely on the appointed outside prosecutor, Kavanaugh did not let up on Democrats, often turning the questions back onto them. At one point, he was compelled to apologize for one such case in which he asked Sen. Amy Klobuchar if she had ever "blacked out" from drinking in excess.

But it was the fiery exchanges during Kavanaugh's testimony that left the White House, namely President Trump, pleased with the judge's performance. Mr. Trump tweeted shortly after the hearing concluded, "Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him. His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting."

A White House official later confirmed to CBS News that the administration was "much happier" that the Republican senators took over the questioning of Kavanaugh, describing the mood at the White House as collectively feeling emboldened by Kavanaugh's "passionate" testimony, according to the official.

Lindsey Graham delivered fiery rebuke of the confirmation process

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham condemned his Democratic colleagues for their handling of the confirmation process, calling what Kavanaugh had experienced a "sham." Graham declined to defer to Mitchell and questioned Kavanaugh himself, creating a precedent followed by subsequent Republicans. He accused Democrats of opposing Kavanaugh's nomination for their own political ends.

"If you wanted an FBI investigation you coulda come to us," Graham said, after Democrats on the committee have called for an FBI investigation into Ford's claims. "What you want to do is destroy this guy's life, hold this seat open, and hope you win in 2020. You've said that, not me."

He also pointed out that he had voted for Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, two of President Barack Obama's nominees to the court.

"When you see Sotomayor and Kagan tell them that Lindsey said hello," Graham said, indicating that he believes Kavanaugh will be confirmed. "Because I voted for them. I would never do to them what you've done to this guy. This is the most unethical sham since I've been in politics. And if you really wanted to know the truth, you sure as hell wouldn't have done what you've done to this guy."

Graham's line of questioning was notable because it reset the tone of the Republican response to Ford's allegations. Instead of deferring to Mitchell to ask calm, procedural questions, Republicans after Graham instead often used their time to defend Kavanaugh and ask him softball questions. Graham has been a passionate defender of Kavanaugh, and his performance at the hearing gave other Republicans permission to firmly defend the nominee as well. It also showed the toxic nature of politics in the Senate at this moment.

Democrats unsuccessfully pushed for an FBI investigation

Some Democrats in the hearing pushed Kavanaugh to call for an FBI investigation into the unproven allegation against him. Kavanagh suggested that he will do whatever the committee needs.

Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, asked Kavanaugh to turn around to White House counsel Don McGahn, seated in the front row, and ask him to push an FBI investigation.

"I've got a suggestion for you, right now, turn to your left in the front row to Don McGahn, counsel to President Donald Trump," Durbin said. "Ask him to suspend this hearing and nomination process until the FBI completes its investigation, and the charges made by Dr. Ford and others and goes to bring witnesses forward and provides that information to this hearing."

Neither Kavanaugh nor the committee has the ultimate authority to instigate such an investigation. Once the allegation was referred to Kavanaugh's background file, only the president could push for any such further investigation. And Mr. Trump has made it clear he thinks this is a matter for the committee.

Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, criticized Democrats for calling for using their time to call for an FBI investigation instead of questioning Kavanaugh on what happened.

"CBS This Morning" co-host John Dickerson pointed out in his coverage that Democrats are likely to lose the American public's attention on a process argument.

Vote delay seems unlikely

Republicans are huddling after the Kavanaugh hearing — but at this point, a delay in the vote process seems more unlikely than likely. The Senate Judiciary Committee had scheduled a Friday vote on Kavanaugh.

President Trump, who had said he wanted to hear what Ford had to say, tweeted after the hearing concluded that a vote needs to happen. He did not mention Ford.

"Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him," the president tweeted. "His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting. Democrats' search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist. The Senate must vote!"

Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican member of leadership, told reporters he sees no reason to delay the vote. Sen. Orrin Hatch also said he sees no reason for a delay.