These are the senators to watch during Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation process

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote Friday on whether to proceed with Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination. But even if he is referred unfavorably out of the Committee, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could still call a vote on the Senate floor, which could happen as soon as Tuesday.

Kavanaugh needs 51 votes to become the Supreme Court's next associate justice, and with a 51-49 GOP majority, a handful of senators will determine whether he takes that seat, after a day of powerful Senate testimony from Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were both in high school, and from Kavanaugh, who denied her allegations and lashed out at Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee over what he called a "grotesque and coordinated character assassination" that would "dissuade competent and good people from all persuasions" from serving the country.

A few moderate Republicans and moderate Democrats, some of whom face contentious reelection races this fall, are as of yet undecided on whether to support Kavanaugh. The Trump administration and Republicans harbored some hope that at least the three Democrats who supported Justice Neil Gorsuch in his confirmation process last year might vote in favor of Kavanaugh's confirmation. The Democrats, North Dakota's Heidi Heitkamp, Indiana's Joe Donnelly and West Virginia's Joe Manchin, are bound to alienate voters no matter what they decide. All three are up for re-election in November in states that Donald Trump carried by wide margins.

Here's a look at the senators to watch over the next few days as the Senate considers Kavanaugh's confirmation:

Republicans

Lisa Murkowski

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a moderate Republican from Alaska, is one of two key female GOP senators who will play a key role in Kavanaugh's path to confirmation.

Susan Collins

The other key female GOP senator in Kavanaugh's confirmation process is Maine's GOP Sen. Susan Collins, who has said she wouldn't want a justice who would move to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Jeff Flake

The Arizona Republican was quick to insist that Ford's story be told to the committee. "I've made it clear that I'm not comfortable moving ahead with the vote on Thursday if we have not heard her side of the story or explored this further," Flake told the Washington Post soon after the allegation was raised.

He has not indicated that he has made a decision on Kavanaugh yet, but when the Federalist reported that he was preparing to vote "present" on the committee, Flake denied it, tweeting, "Your sources are not accurate. I will not be voting 'present.'"

After Ford's testimony to the committee, Flake said that he was "still listening." He had no other comment.

Democrats

Heidi Heitkamp

Heitkamp, one of three Democrats to support Justice Neil Gorsuch in his Supreme Court confirmation process last year, has released a single statement on Kavanaugh since the first allegation was made against him, praising Ford for coming forward and calling for the allegation to be "thoroughly investigated."

Joe Manchin

West Virginia's Manchin, a vulnerable Democrat who is up for reelection in the state that voted for Mr. Trump over Hillary Clinton by the greatest margin, has much at stake. Mr. Trump and Manchin's Republican opponent, Patrick Morrisey, have already been slamming Manchin for times he's sided with Democrats, such as on last year's tax overhaul vote. If Manchin votes against Kavanaugh, it will be more ammunition in the GOP arsenal come November.

Manchin was was also among the three Democrats to vote for Gorsuch last year.

Joe Donnelly

Like Manchin, Indiana's Donnelly is a vulnerable Democrat heading into the 2018 midterms. Mr. Trump has already campaigned against him in Indiana, slamming "sleeping Joe" as someone who always sides with the Democrats. In a state that Mr. Trump won in 2016, Donnelly has to show he can work with Republicans.

Donnelly has yet to decide how he will land on Kavanaugh. But he did vote to confirm Gorsuch last year.