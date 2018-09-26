President Trump is holding a rare open-ended press conference in New York after the United Nations General Assembly. This comes as his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, faces increased scrutiny ahead of a Thursday hearing with one of his accusers.
While Mr. Trump met with the world's top leaders Wednesday, it was domestic politics that dominated headlines, as attorney Michael Avenatti released a sworn declaration from Julie Swetnick, who claims Kavanaugh was "present" when she was "gang raped" at a party in high school. Kavanaugh is expected to testify, along with his first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, before the Senate Judiciary Committee after 10 a.m. Tuesday.
At the U.N. on Wednesday, Mr. Trump said he will be meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un soon, announced he supports a "two-state" solution in the Middle East, and claimed China is attempting to interfere in the midterm elections. The president's news conference begins at 5 p.m.