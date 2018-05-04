Sunday: Hayden, Darroch, Avenatti, Turley

Departing Friday for an annual NRA conference, President Trump defended Rudy Giuliani as a "good guy" who had "started yesterday" and will "get his facts straight."

Also at the impromptu press conference, the president declared he would "love" to sit down with special counsel Robert Mueller and that "nobody wants to speak more than me." Later, alongside John Kelly before boarding Air Force One, the president praised his embattled chief of staff for "doing a fantastic job."

The president's comments followed two freewheeling television interviews by the president's newest lawyer, which sent White House staffers scrambling Friday to clean up what one aide described to CBS News as Rudy Giuliani's "dumpster fire." Giuliani later released a statement in an attempt to "clarify" his controversial comments, including having seemingly contradicted the president's claim he was unaware of a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stephanie Clifford.

The spat was the latest in the saga of attorney Michael Cohen, President Trump's personal attorney and fixer, who is now embroiled in an ongoing federal investigation. Cohen had arranged the controversial payment for Clifford's silence during the 2016 election, which could amount to a campaign finance violation.

President Trump also Friday told reporters a date and location for his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had been decided, and would be announced "soon." Asked about the three Americans detained by Kim's regime, the president said negotiations were going "very well." Some hope they may be released soon, as a gesture of goodwill in the summit's run-up.

And also this week, the White House rolled out a flurry of testimonials for CIA Director nominee Gina Haspel. The 33-year intelligence veteran would be the first female head of the spy agency, replacing the now new Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. But Haspel faces a contentious Senate hearing next week over her reported oversight of a secret "black site" that tortured detainees.

This Sunday, join moderator Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) for a discussion of all these issues and more on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).

We'll talk to Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti), attorney to adult film star Stephanie Clifford.

We'll hear from George Washington University constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley).

Sir Kim Darroch (@KimDarroch), British Ambassador to the United States, will join us.

Former CIA and National Security Agency director Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) is out with a new book, "The Assault on Intelligence." We'll sit down with him on set.

And as always, we'll get some perspective and analysis from our panel, this week with:

