Trump says U.S. has a date, location for North Korea meeting

President Trump on Friday said the U.S. finally has a date and location for a meeting with North Korea to discuss its nuclear program, although he wouldn't divulge those details.

Mr. Trump made the comments to reporters as he departed the White House to address the National Rifle Association in Dallas.

"We now have a date and we have a location we'll be announcing it soon," the president said.

Mr. Trump also said the U.S. is "doing very well" in working to free the three U.S. hostages in North Korea.

"We are doing very well with the hostages," the president said. "We are in constant contact with the leadership. We are in constant contact with North Korea. We have actually worked out a time and a place which will be announced shortly. Very soon, I figured you would ask that question."

On Friday, Mr. Trump said a reduction of U.S. troops in South Korea is not on the table.

"I have to tell you, at some point into the future I would like to save the money," Mr. Trump said. "You know we have 32,000 troops there. But I think a lot of great things will happen. But troops are not on the table. Absolutely."

This is a developing story and will be updated.