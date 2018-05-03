Stormy Daniels' lawyer "stunned" by Giuliani statement on Trump's hush money reimbursement

Adult film star Stormy Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, told "CBS This Morning" he was "stunned" and "speechless" after he heard President Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, say the president reimbursed attorney and fixer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 payment he made to Daniels from personal funds as part of a non-disclosure agreement.. Daniels alleges she had sex with Mr. Trump in 2006, which Mr. Trump denies, and Cohen paid her to keep quiet 11 days before the election.

"It makes our case that much stronger and I think it makes our efforts to depose the president that much stronger," Avenatti said Thursday morning. He said this is a "clear example" of the president and Cohen "lying repeatedly to the American people."

"With each passing week, more information comes out. And much of it is very inconsistent. It's time that people are forced to raise their right hand and testify under oath exactly what happened. And by that I'm not talking about on 'Fox & Friends,'" Avenatti said.

President Trump tweeted Thursday morning that Cohen "received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign," through which he entered into the agreement. Mr. Trump called such deals "very common among celebrities and people of wealth." He emphasized, "Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no role in this transaction."

Asked last month whether he knew about the payment, Mr. Trump said, "No. No. What else?" He then added, "You'll have to ask Michael Cohen."

Giuliani said the president did not know the details at the time.

"He didn't know about the specifics of it, as far as I know, but he did know about the general arrangement that Michael would take care of things like this," Giuliani told Fox News Wednesday evening.

Avenatti said he doesn't think Giuliani's statement is "accurate at all."

"These guys are making it up as they go along. They're not looking at the big picture, they're not telling the truth, and ultimately it's going to cost them dearly," he said.

Daniels "feels more and more vindicated," Avenatti said, "because the predictions that we've made in this case the last two months continue to come true."

"I hope they keep talking and I hope they keep tweeting because our case just keeps getting better," Avenatti said.

