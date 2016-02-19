Sunday: Analyzing Nevada and South Carolina

The 2016 campaign heads South and West this weekend, as Democrats vote in the Nevada caucuses and Republicans cast ballots in the South Carolina primary. And on Sunday, "Face the Nation" will recap the results from Saturday night, and take a look at what it means for the road ahead.

We'll talk with GOP frontrunner Donald Trump, who scored another big win in the South Carolina primary. As the Republican race heads into Nevada, can he maintain his momentum?

We'll speak to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who scored a big early win in Iowa but has struggled to contain Donald Trump's rise in other states. How does he hope to overtake the frontrunner as the campaign continues?

We'll also interview Sen. Marco Rubio, who turned in another strong primary performance in South Carolina but has yet to win a state. Can he improve his performance now that the GOP field has thinned?

We'll talk with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, whose Democratic presidential bid suffered a setback Saturday with Hillary Clinton's victory in the Nevada caucuses. Is he planning any change in strategy before the Democratic primary in South Carolina next weekend?

We'll interview Ohio's Republican governor, John Kasich, whose campaign scored a big boost with a second-place finish in New Hampshire earlier this month but did not have much of a presence in South Carolina. Does he still see a path to the nomination as his competitors continue slugging it out?

We'll also sit down with New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, about the 2016 presidential race and his new book, "United: Thoughts on Finding Common Ground and Advancing the Common Good." He's a supporter of Hillary Clinton - what does he think of the Democratic primary thus far? And how would he like to see his party campaign in the general election?

We'll get a campaign trail dispatch from former "Face the Nation" moderator and recently-named CBS News Political Contributor Bob Schieffer. He'll be on the ground in South Carolina to analyze the rough-and-tumble GOP race there, and we'll ask him what he's learned.

And to help us make sense of it all, we'll convene an expert political panel, including USA Today's Susan Page, Reihan Salam of the National Review and National Review Institute, the Atlantic's Ron Brownstein, and Mark Leibovich of the New York Times Magazine.

We'll be announcing additional interviews with 2016 candidates this weekend, so stay tuned for updates. And make sure you tune in this Sunday for what promises to be an exciting broadcast! Check your local listings for airtimes.