Juror in Sean "Diddy" Combs trial dismissed over questions about where he actually lives

The judge in the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking and racketeering trial in New York City dismissed one of the jurors Monday and replaced him with an alternate. 

On Friday, the judge and attorneys held lengthy discussions about Juror 6. The court said he made inconsistent statements about where he lived.

"The record raises serious concerns about the juror's candor and whether he shaded answers to get on, and stay on" the jury, the judge said Monday. 

The juror who was dismissed was a 41-year-old Black man who said he lived in the Bronx, but then debate grew about whether he actually was living where he claimed, or in New Jersey. 

He was replaced with a 57-year-old White man from Westchester. 

The trial then resumed with a paralegal from the U.S. attorney's office, who was brought to the stand to go over some charts and read some texts that Combs' chief of staff and personal assistant sent to other staff. 

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty in the case. He faces up to life in prison if he's convicted. He has been held without bail since his September arrest.

