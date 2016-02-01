Quiz: Don't know much about the Iowa caucuses?

After months of preseason skirmishes, the 2016 election will formally kick off Monday when Iowa holds its presidential caucuses - the first nominating contest for both parties along the road to the White House.

At more than 1,600 precincts across the state, voters will congregate and caucus for the candidate of their choice. Like a primary, a caucus determines which candidates will receive a state's delegates at the party's presidential nominating convention. But that's about where the similarities end - the mechanics and atmosphere of caucuses are very different from those of primaries.

How much do you really know about this unique electoral tradition? Take our quiz below and find out!

