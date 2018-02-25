Oscars 2018: Best Original Song nominees

Listen below to the five nominees up for this year's Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Winners of this year's Oscars will be announced on Sunday, March 4, 2016, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

"Mighty River," from "Mudbound"

Music and Lyric by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson

Time tells no lies

It keeps changing, and ticking, and moving,

then passes by

But if you're lucky, it will be kind

Like a river flowing through time

Singer Mary J. Blige received two Oscar nominations this year – for co-writing this Best Original Song nominee, and for Best Supporting Actress, for her performance as Florence in this period drama about a sharecropping family in the post-war South.

While the film unnecessarily veers at times towards the melodramatic, Blige's acting performance is delicately shaded and real -- and her musical performance of "Mighty River" is soulful and inspiring.

"Mystery of Love," from "Call Me by Your Name"

Music and Lyric by Sufjan Stevens

How much sorrow can I take?

Blackbird on my shoulder

And what difference does it make

When this love is over?

Shall I sleep within your bed

River of unhappiness

Hold your hands upon my head

Till I breathe my last breath

Oh, oh woe-oh-woah is me

The last time that you touched me

Oh, will wonders ever cease?

Blessed be the mystery of love

Singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens wrote two songs (including "Mystery of Love") for Luca Guadagnino's Best Picture nominee, "Call Me By Your Name," about a teenage boy spending a summer in Italy who falls into a romance with an older man.

The music captures the idealism, fantasy and disappointments of first love. And while the film is a memory piece, the music is ever-present, keeping the innocence and heartbreak of youth at the fore.

"Remember Me," from "Coco"

Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Remember me

Though I have to say goodbye

Remember me

Don't let it make you cry

For ever if I'm far away

I hold you in my heart

I sing a secret song to you

Each night we are apart

Anderson-Lopez and Lopez previously won for "Let It Go" from the Disney animated film "Frozen." For Pixar's animated tale inspired by Mexico's Day of the Dead, they contributed a lovely bi-lingual song about memory and family that is played in a variety of styles -- including a lullaby, a boisterous ranchera song, and a romantic ballad.

"Stand Up For Something" from "Marshall"

Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Lonnie R. Lynn and Diane Warren

It all means nothing

If you don't stand up for something

You can't just talk the talk

You got to walk that walk, yes you do

It all means nothing

If you don't stand up for something

For Reginald Hudlin's biopic of lawyer and future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, Lonnie R. Lynn and Diane Warren composed a song about ethics and dignity. Andra Day's powerful performance elevates the song beyond the film's 1950s storyline, to make it timeless.

Lynn previously won the Oscar for "Glory" (from "Selma"). Warren has eight previous nominations.

"This Is Me," from "The Greatest Showman"

Music and Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

When the sharpest words wanna cut me down

I'm gonna send a flood, gonna drown them out

I am brave, I am bruised

I am who I'm meant to be, this is me

Look out 'cause here I come

And I'm marching on to the beat I drum

I'm not scared to be seen

I make no apologies, this is me

The song in the video clip above featuring Keala Settle, from the P.T. Barnum musical biopic "The Greatest Showman," exudes pride and defiance about overcoming prejudice and ignorance. Like the film, it makes no apologies about not being subtle.

The songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul previously shared an Oscar win ("City of Stars") and a nomination ("Audition") for "La La Land."



