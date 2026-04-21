Operation Metro Surge drained more than $600 million from Minnesota's economy, court filing says

Operation Metro Surge ended just about two months ago. Now, an amended court filing is tallying the cost of the immigration crackdown.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, along with Minneapolis and St. Paul, filed an amended version of their lawsuit against the federal government. State and local agencies say they were forced to spend big and fast without any warning.

The U.S. Immigration Policy Center at the University of California, San Diego surveyed more than 1,300 people living in both Twin Cities and found the operation not only disrupted daily life, but it also drained the local economy to the tune of millions of dollars, according to a new survey.

The new court filing claims a combined $610 million in business losses for both cities; more than $440 million in Minneapolis and just over $165 million in St. Paul.

That survey found encounters with federal agents caused many people not to go to work. Researchers estimate about $240 million in lost wages for residents. In Minneapolis, the total was nearly $190 million, and just under $50 million in St. Paul.

The surge strained police resources in both Twin Cities and across the metro. Minneapolis police, for example, extended 500 shifts and canceled 1,000 vacation days while they dealt with the calls for help.

According to a survey from January through the end of March, the Minneapolis Police Department racked up over $6 million in overtime.

The St. Paul Police Department spent nearly $5 million directly tied to federal immigration activity between November 2025 and February 2026.

The surge led to canceled conventions during those three months. The Minneapolis Convention Center brings in millions of dollars into the city, which is used to help pay for the city's hospitality infrastructure.

The study also found people who encountered federal agents were far more likely to skip medical appointments. In Minneapolis, 66% of those needing urgent care avoided going to the hospital, the study found.

City leaders believe the damage left behind should not fall on local taxpayers.