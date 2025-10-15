NYC Republican mayoral hopeful Sliwa: "I'm the only one standing between Zohran Mamdani ... and Zohran lite"

Republican New York City mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa argues the outcome of the city's election could have implications beyond the five boroughs.

In an interview Tuesday with CBS News, Sliwa drew a sharp contrast between himself and his two main opponents, Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"New York City is the epicenter of capitalism in the world," said Sliwa.

And, he argues, if voters elect Mamdani, "it will encourage other young democratic socialists of America" to "take over their city government legally by winning in the ballot box."

Throughout the campaign, Sliwa has routinely criticized Mamdani's proposed policies and association with the Democratic Socialists of America.

Sliwa also had harsh words for Cuomo on Tuesday, blaming "horrific increases in crime" in the city on Cuomo's policies as governor, including state laws that ended cash bail for some criminal charges and raised the age of criminal responsibility.

Said Sliwa: "I'm the only one standing between Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo, who I call Zohran lite."

A Republican candidate hasn't won a mayoral election in deep-blue New York City in 20 years. But in this year's race, the GOP nominee could play an outsized role. Mamdani defeated Cuomo in the Democratic primary, but Cuomo stayed in the race on a third-party ticket. Since then, Cuomo and his allies have called on Sliwa to drop out, arguing that the two candidates are splitting the anti-Mamdani vote — a charge Sliwa has pushed back on.

In an Oct. 9 poll from Quinnipiac University, Mamdani led with 46% support, followed by Cuomo with 33% and Sliwa with 15%. The poll was taken after incumbent New York City Mayor Eric Adams dropped out of the race.

The race has drawn the attention of President Trump. Sliwa has also faced criticism from the president, who said in September, "Curtis is not exactly prime time," and poked fun at Sliwa's dozens of rescue cats. Mr. Trump has railed against Mamdani, too, calling him a "communist" and implying that federal funding to the city could be cut if he wins.

"I wouldn't be generous to a communist," the president said this week.

In response to the president's criticisms of him, Sliwa advised Mr. Trump — another native New Yorker — to stay focused on international crises, rather than New York City.

"Every time he gets involved in this mayoral election, he strengthens Zohran Mamdani," said Sliwa. "They don't want to campaign against me or Andrew Cuomo. They want to campaign against Donald Trump."

The Trump administration has taken aim at the city and New York state, accusing local leaders of failing to cooperate with Mr. Trump's immigration agenda and of following diversity, equity and inclusion practices that the administration alleges are unconstitutional. The federal government froze $18 billion earmarked for two high-profile Manhattan tunnel projects, citing DEI, and it attempted to revoke millions in counterterrorism grants for the city's subway system.

Separately, the Trump-backed "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" restricts Medicaid and food stamps, which could hit locales throughout the country.

Sliwa warned, "There will be cuts," but that he would try to "limit the negative impact."

"We just have to make sure they don't hurt people who are desperately in need," Sliwa said.

This is Sliwa's second consecutive campaign for mayor, but it follows decades in the public eye as an activist, a radio host and the founder of Guardian Angels anti-crime group. He's known on the campaign trail for his trademark red beret, which has long symbolized his Guardian Angels roots — but he said he's willing to put it aside.

"If that were the only reason not to elect me," he said, "I'll take the red beret, put it in storage, and I'll never wear it again. But you gotta elect me mayor first."