Tamirat Tola breaks NYC Marathon record in 2023 men's race, Hellen Obiri of Kenya wins women's title

NEW YORK — Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia broke the record in the 2023 New York City marathon on Sunday, finishing the 5-borough course in just 2 hours, 4 minutes and 58 seconds.

Tola beat the previous course record set in 2011 by Geoffrey Mutai, who finished the race in 2:05:06.

Tola pulled away from Jemel Yimer, his countrymate, as the two headed towards the Bronx at mile 20. A mile later, when Tola was headed back into Manhattan, he was up by 19 seconds and chasing Mutai's record.

Meanwhile, the women's race came down to the wire. Obiri, Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia and Sharon Lokedi, the defending champion, were running together down the stretch.

Obiri made a move as the three headed back into Central Park for the last half mile and finished in 2:27:23. Gidey finished 6 seconds later.

