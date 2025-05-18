NJ Transit strike ending as engineers approve tentative deal, source says

The NJ Transit strike is coming to an end after the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen approved a deal.

The New Jersey train engineers reached a tentative agreement with the agency Sunday after the strike halted trains across the state for three days, The Associated Press reported Sunday. A source close to the negotiations also told CBS New York a deal was reached.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri were scheduled to make an announcement at 7:45 p.m., the agency said in a statement, but it did not give details about what they will say.

There was no immediate word on when train service would resume.

Why NJ Transit engineers walked off the job

In negotiations, BLET, the union representing about 460 engineers, had been arguing neighboring transit agencies paid more and that the cost of living has gone up in New Jersey. NJ Transit had said the requested raises would blow up the agency's budget and result in higher costs for riders.

Engineers walked off the job at 12:01 a.m. Friday after negotiations were unsuccessful. The strike fully shut down NJ Transit rail service, along with Metro-North's west of Hudson service.

It created a chaotic commute Friday morning as more than 100,000 people who ride the rails daily had to find alternate routes, leading to crowding on buses, PATH trains and even ferries.

NJ Transit came up with a contingency plan while asking commuters to work from home.

The last NJ Transit strike was back in 1983 and it lasted about three weeks. Most recently, there was a potential strike in 2016, but it was averted just a day before it was scheduled to begin.

