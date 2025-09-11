Nadine Menendez, wife of former Sen. Bob Menendez, sentenced to more than 4 years in federal bribery case

Nadine Menendez, the wife of former New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, was sentenced to 54 months, or more than four years, in prison Thursday in her federal bribery case.

She was convicted in April of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and gold bars in exchange for political favors. Other alleged bribes included a Mercedes-Benz, and money for a mortgage payment and for a low-to-no-show job.

Prosecutors wanted Nadine Menendez, 58, to serve at least seven years, but her defense requested a one-year sentence, citing her ongoing cancer treatments. Her attorney said he's concerned that she won't get proper care in prison and that she's dealing with pain from surgeries that didn't go well.

Nadine Menendez, wife of former Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., arrives at Manhattan federal court, in New York, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.

Federal sentencing guidelines call for a minimum of 17 and a half years, but the judge had said he planned to hand down a sentence that's "substantially below" that. He also said he would not remand her Thursday, and set a surrender date for July 10, 2026.

The exact sentence is 54 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. She was also ordered to pay $1,400.

After both sides presented their arguments Thursday, Nadine Menendez tearfully addressed the court. She told Judge Sidney H. Stein that Bob Menendez was like a savior following her divorce from a previous abusive relationship, and that she blindly did what he asked. She said she never imagined someone with his power and rank putting her in a position to do something illegal.

She added she takes full accountability, saying, "I was wrong about my husband."

Bob Menendez resigned from the U.S. Senate weeks after being found guilty for his role in the bribery scheme, and he is currently serving an 11-year sentence.

"Nadine Menendez and Sen. Menendez were partners in crime"

An FBI search of the couple's home turned up more than $480,000 in cash stuffed in envelopes hidden in various places, along with gold bars and $70,000 in Nadine Menendez's safe deposit box.

During opening statements at her trial, prosecutors told jurors "she did the dirty work," alleging Nadine and Bob Menendez "engaged in a corrupt relationship with three New Jersey associates and businessmen" and provided Egyptian government officials with sensitive information.

"Nadine Menendez and Sen. Menendez were partners in crime. Over the span of five years, Nadine Menendez agreed to accept and accepted all sorts of bribes -- including gold bars, cash, a Mercedes-Benz convertible, and a no-show job -- all in exchange for the senator's corrupt official acts," Acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky said after her guilty verdict. "Together, Nadine Menendez and the senator placed their own interests and greed ahead of the interests of the citizens the senator was elected to serve."

She did not speak after the verdict, but her defense attorney said they were devastated. Meanwhile, her husband has vowed to appeal his conviction.

