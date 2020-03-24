Watch live: Massachusetts governor speaks on coronavirus as non-essential businesses ordered to close

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday at noon ET – the same time that non-essential businesses in the state are ordered to close their in-person operations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Baker issued an emergency order Monday that requires the closures until noon on April 7.

Baker also directed the state's Department of Public Health on Monday to issue a stay-at-home advisory for residents and banned gatherings of more than 10 people.

How to watch Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker's press conference live today

What: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito give an update on coronavirus with Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Commissioner of the Department of Public Health Dr. Monica Bharel.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito give an update on coronavirus with Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Commissioner of the Department of Public Health Dr. Monica Bharel. Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Online stream: Watch live on CBSN – in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Watch live on CBSN – in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device Follow: Live updates on the coronavirus on CBSNews.com

"We urge people to stay at home and avoid any unnecessary activities, because this will help avoid any unneeded person to person interactions that can spread the virus," Baker said Monday, CBS Boston reported. "Everyone can still buy food at the grocery store, get what they need at the pharmacy, and of course take a walk around the block or at the park."