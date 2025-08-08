Watch CBS News
HealthWatch

COVID levels rising in much of U.S., with highest in West, CDC says

By
Sara Moniuszko
Reporter, Lifestyle & Wellness
Sara Moniuszko is a health and lifestyle reporter at CBSNews.com. Previously, she wrote for USA Today, where she was selected to help launch the newspaper's wellness vertical. She now covers breaking and trending news for CBS News' HealthWatch.
Read Full Bio
Sara Moniuszko
Edited By
Lucia I Suarez Sang
Associate Managing Editor
Lucia Suarez Sang is an associate managing editor at CBSNews.com. Previously, Lucia was the director of digital content at FOX61 News in Connecticut and has previously written for outlets including FoxNews.com, Fox News Latino and the Rutland Herald.
Read Full Bio
Lucia I Suarez Sang

/ CBS News

CDC warns COVID cases rising
CDC says COVID-related emergency room visits climbing especially among young children 02:54

The summer surge of COVID-19 doesn't appear to be slowing down — instead, a key indicator for tracking the spread of the virus has increased, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In an update shared Friday, official data showed wastewater activity for COVID-19 is now at a "moderate" level nationwide, up from "low" the previous week. 

Wastewater levels for the virus are currently the highest in the Western U.S., the data also showed. States in this region showing high levels include: Alaska, California, Colorado, Nevada and Utah.

"Wastewater monitoring can detect viruses spreading from one person to another within a community earlier than clinical testing and before people who are sick go to their doctor or hospital," the CDC notes. "If you see increased wastewater viral activity levels, it might indicate that there is a higher risk of infection."

Other metrics are also showing increases in the illness. As of Tuesday, the CDC estimates COVID-19 infections are growing or likely growing in 45 states, which is up from 40 states last week. 

And although the weekly percentage of emergency room visits for COVID-19 is overall low — compared to the week before, ER visits for the infection have also risen from last week.  

As the nation saw the number of COVID cases increase last month, CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook told "CBS Mornings" that this is typical of what we've come to understand about summer spikes.

"We now know that there's a winter spike and then there's a summer spike," he said at the time. "And every year, the number of deaths, the number of hospitalizations, is gradually going down each season. So that's the good news."

But, people shouldn't ignore the increases, he said, adding if it strikes — especially those vulnerable like the elderly, young people and those immunocompromised — as they can still get really sick. 

Sara Moniuszko

Sara Moniuszko is a health and lifestyle reporter at CBSNews.com. Previously, she wrote for USA Today, where she was selected to help launch the newspaper's wellness vertical. She now covers breaking and trending news for CBS News' HealthWatch.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue