5 injured in shooting near Indiana University following Little 500 races

Five women were injured overnight Sunday in a shooting near Indiana University following its annual Little 500 races which brings about alums and large crowds of spectators.

Bloomington Police Chief Mike Diekhoff said patrol officers who were monitoring crowds a few blocks from the university heard gunshots around 12:25 a.m. When they responded to the scene, they found five people who had been injured by gunshots or fragments of bullets.

Several other people were hurt when they ran from the scene, Diekhoff said at a news conference Sunday. The victims were women between the ages of 17 to 22 years old. All were treated and released but one who was hospitalized in stable condition, according to the police chief.

"It is believed that a fight broke out between two females near the front of the Five Guys restaurant on Kirkwood," Diekhoff said.

A police officer stands on patrol outside a Five Guys store during an investigation following a shooting on Kirkwood Avenue on April 26, 2026, in Bloomington, Indiana. Jeremy Hogan / Getty Images

The police chief added that multiple people were seen drawing handguns, but investigators believe two people opened fire. An investigation is ongoing, he said, emphasizing that the incident was not a random shooting.

No Indiana University student is believed to be involved, the university said in a statement.

"Last night marred what should have been a celebratory weekend for the IU and Bloomington communities," the statement said in part. "Our thoughts are with the victims of this tragic incident. Safety remains our top priority and we remain in close coordination with local and state law enforcement."

Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson on Sunday condemned gun violence and said the Little 500 weekend sees a lot of visitors who come to see the largest collegiate bike race in the United States.

"It has been suggested that we forbid guns from public gatherings in the future in Bloomington," Thomson said at the news conference. "Unfortunately, Indiana gun laws prohibit such actions. And if the gun laws remain as they are, anyone can open carry."

In 2022, Indiana repealed its concealed carry permitting requirement. The state also doesn't require background checks or permit for handgun purchases at point of sale.

"We encourage people not to bring guns to gatherings and we encourage you to speak up to those who can change our gun laws," Thomson added.