Suspect in White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting identified as 31-year-old California man

Details are beginning to emerge about the suspect who opened fire outside the ballroom where President Trump and other top officials were attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner Saturday night. The president and first lady Melania Trump were safely evacuated, and none of the attendees were seriously injured, authorities said.

A Secret Service agent was struck by at least one round fired by the shooter, but the agent was protected by a bulletproof vest and is expected to be OK, officials said.

The suspect, identified to CBS News by law enforcement sources as 31-year-old Cole Allen of Torrance, California, was apprehended at the scene.

Officials have not released information on the suspect's possible motive, but two sources told CBS News that he told law enforcement following his arrest that he wanted to shoot Trump administration officials.

What we know so far about the shooting

A total of at least five to eight gunshots were fired during the incident, two law enforcement sources told CBS News.

In a late-night news conference, Jeff Carroll, interim chief of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, said the suspect was armed with a shotgun, handgun and multiple knives when he attempted to charge a security checkpoint outside the dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel.

President Trump posted a photo to social media showing the shirtless suspect on the floor of the hotel with his arms tied behind his back after being detained.

President Trump posted a photo of a suspect in custody after the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

The suspect was not struck by gunfire, but was taken to a hospital for evaluation, Carroll said.

He said the suspect was a guest at the hotel, but did not elaborate on when he checked in or what's been found in a search of his room.

"At this point, it does appear he is a lone actor, a lone gunman," Carroll said, adding that the investigation is continuing.

President Trump also told reporters in a separate news conference at the White House that it was believed the suspect acted as a "lone wolf."

What we know about the suspect's background

Allen worked for a tutoring firm in Torrance called C2 Education, two law enforcement sources confirmed to CBS News. He received a "Teacher of the Month" award from the company in December 2024.

It was unclear if he was still employed by the company. The Torrance Unified School District told CBS News in a statement that Allen has never been an employee of their district.

The California Institute of Technology confirmed to CBS News in an email that Allen graduated from Caltech in 2017, but provided no further details.

Federal and local authorities were also seen late Saturday night at a home in Torrance believed to belong to the suspect. At about 10:30 p.m. Pacific Time, aerial video from CBS News Los Angeles showed federal agents entering the home.

FBI agents are seen outside the home of the alleged White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting suspect in Torrance, California, on April 25, 2026. Patrick T. Fallon /AFP via Getty Images

What charges will Cole Allen face?

Allen will be charged with one count each of using a firearm during a crime of violence, and assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon, U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro announced Saturday night. Pirro said she expects him to face more charges as the investigation unfolds.

"It is clear, based upon what we know so far, that this individual was intent on doing as much harm and as much damage as he could," Pirro said.

Pirro said he will be arraigned Monday in federal court.