COVID-19 cases are rising in these states amid summer wave, CDC data shows

The summer surge of COVID-19 is here, with data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing increases across much of the country.

In its latest report, the CDC said the number of cases is now growing or likely growing in at least 26 states and Washington, D.C. COVID-related emergency room visits for young kids are also the highest they've been since March, according to the data.

COVID-19 cases are growing or likely growing in at least 26 states and Washington, D.C., as of July 15, 2025, the CDC says. CBS News

CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook told "CBS Mornings" Monday this is typical of what we've come to understand about summer spikes in cases.

"We now know that there's a winter spike and then there's a summer spike," he said. "And every year, I just looked last night, the number of deaths, the number of hospitalizations, is gradually going down each season. So that's the good news."

But, people shouldn't ignore the increases, he added.

"If it strikes you, especially for the vulnerable, and we're talking about very young children under age of 4, the elderly, people who are immunocompromised — there are millions of people who are immunocompromised out there — they can really get sick," LaPook said.

New COVID variants Nimbus and Stratus

The latest COVID variants, named Nimbus and Stratus, are "no more deadly" than previous variants, LaPook said.

Data on previous variants, like NB.1.8.1 from earlier this year, for example, also did not show more severe illness compared to previous variants. Symptoms were broadly similar to those seen in earlier strains, too, including respiratory issues such as cough and sore throat, as well as systemic issues like fever and fatigue.

"The vaccines that were made for this season do cover the current variants, so that's good news," LaPook said. "I think the bottom line here is: Don't be blasé. It's the summer, people have all sorts of things. Be careful."

Should I get a COVID vaccine booster?

While the CDC website still says the COVID-19 vaccine helps protect you from "severe illness, hospitalization and death," there have been some shifts in recommendations.

LaPook admits we're in a bit of an odd period right now because the CDC has different vaccine recommendations than many of the major health organizations and societies.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, for example, says pregnant people should get vaccinated.

"Because the baby ... before they can get a shot, they're really relying on the mother's immunity — the mother has the antibodies, goes through the placenta, and then the baby has some protection," LaPook explained.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "said it's now shared decision making," LaPook said. "So that means that go talk to your clinician about it, which is always a good idea, but it's a little bit of a different recommendation than just saying, 'go get it.'"

The CDC also now recommends "shared clinical decision-making" for giving healthy children the COVID-19 vaccine. While the agency currently recommends most adults aged 18 and older get a 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine, it says it's especially important if you're 65 and older, at high risk for severe COVID-19 or have never received a COVID-19 shot.

Where COVID-19 cases are growing

COVID-19 cases are growing in these states, according to the CDC:

Arkansas

Hawaii

Illinois

Iowa

Kentucky

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Texas

Virginia

Where COVID-19 cases are likely growing

The CDC says COVID-19 cases are likely growing in the following places:

Alaska

California

Delaware

District Of Columbia

Georgia

Indiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

New Jersey

New York

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Wisconsin