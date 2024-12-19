Read the Luigi Mangione federal criminal complaint

CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione arrives in New York - Extended coverage CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione arrives in New York - Extended coverage 15:23

NEW YORK - Luigi Mangione is being charged with four federal crimes Thursday in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

This is in addition to the 11 charges he faces in New York, including first degree murder in furtherance of terrorism.

The federal charges are significant because they open the possibility of him facing the death penalty.

Mangione has been federally charged with two counts of stalking, murder, and using a weapon with a silencer.

Read the full federal criminal complaint against him below.