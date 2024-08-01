Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro cancels Hamptons fundraising trip ahead of Kamala Harris picking running mate

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joins Gov. Josh Shapiro at Harris campaign rally in Montgomery County Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joins Gov. Josh Shapiro at Harris campaign rally in Montgomery County 03:26

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro canceled a fundraising trip to the Hamptons this weekend amid speculation he could be Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate in the 2024 general election.

"The Governor's trip was planned several weeks ago and included several fundraisers for his own campaign committee," Shapiro's spokesperson said on Thursday. "His schedule has changed and he is no longer traveling to the Hamptons this weekend."

Shapiro is among six candidates who had calls with Harris' vetting team this week as the vice president searches for her running mate in the 2024 general election, CBS News reported.

Shapiro is among the top tier of candidates under consideration to serve as Harris' running mate. The other candidates on the tier include Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Harris is expected to make a pick for her running mate by Monday.

Then, Harris and her running mate will make their first stop to campaign in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening. There haven't been any details released on where Harris and her yet-to-be-named running mate will campaign in the city.

Shapiro has campaigned for Harris since President Biden dropped out of the 2024 race against former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance of Ohio after weeks of pressure from Democrats.

Earlier this week, Shapiro declined to say if he wants to be on the ticket with Harris.

"I've said this before, I'll say it again: The vice president has a very deeply personal decision to make right now: who she wants to run with, who she wants to govern with, and who can be by her side when she has to make the toughest decisions for the American people," Shapiro said on Tuesday. "I trust that she will make that decision on her own terms when she is ready."