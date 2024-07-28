Second man injured during shooting at Trump rally is out of the hospital

Corey Comperatore, Butler County man killed at Trump rally, remembered at public visitation Corey Comperatore, Butler County man killed at Trump rally, remembered at public visitation 01:38

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Moon Township man who was injured during the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump is out of the hospital.

James Copenhaver has been discharged from Allegheny General Hospital, a spokesperson for Highmark Health said.

Copenhaver, 74, was one of two people injured during the shooting at the campaign rally on July 13 in Butler County. The other man, New Kensington native David "Jake" Dutch, 57, was discharged from Allegheny General Hospital last week, AHN said.

One person, 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, was killed. Trump was grazed in the ear.

Earlier this month, Copenhaver's family thanked people for the "outpouring of support" as he recovers from his "life-altering injuries."

"Jim would like to especially thank the first responders, medics, and hospital staff who have provided him with initial and continuing care," the family said in a statement released by Allegheny Health Network.

Moon Township supervisor Al Quaye said Copenhaver regularly attended board meetings.

"Jim's a super nice guy, and I couldn't believe it happened to him," Quaye said.

Dutch was released from the hospital last Wednesday. His friends told KDKA-TV he is a dedicated U.S. Marine who loves his country and often visits the American Legion #868 in Lower Burrell with his wife.

"He's a great guy, very loving, very supportive," American Legion member Anthony Grimes said last week. "It's just so sad that things like this happen."

American Legion members said they were looking forward to when Dutch was released from the hospital and could join them again.

A procession and funeral service were held for Comperatore on July 19. He was a firefighter of 30 years for Buffalo Township. He was also a 10-year veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves.