Family of shot Trump rally attendee offers prayers for other victim and former president

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) -- The family of the Moon Township man who was injured during the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump thanked those caring for him and offered his prayers to the other victim and Trump.

Seventy-four-year-old James "Jim" Copenhaver's family thanked people for the "outpouring of support" as he recovers from his "life-altering injuries" at Allegheny General Hospital.

"Jim would like to especially thank the first responders, medics, and hospital staff who have provided him with initial and continuing care," the family said in a statement released by Allegheny Health Network.

James Copenhaver is recovering in the hospital after he was shot during a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Provided by family)

Copenhaver is also thinking about and praying for the other victims, their families and former President Donald Trump, the family said. "He prays for a safe and speedy recovery for them all," the statement said.

Copenhaver and 57-year-old David "Jake" Dutch were both critically injured when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. The former president was grazed in the ear, and another person, 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, was killed.

Moon Township supervisor Al Quaye told KDKA-TV on Monday that he couldn't believe Copenhaver was shot. Quaye said Copenhaver regularly attended board meetings.

"Jim's a super nice guy, and I couldn't believe it happened to him," Quaye said.

The family asked for privacy while Copenhaver continues to recover "from this horrible, senseless, and unnecessary act of violence."