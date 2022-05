ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Russian ambassador hit with red paint by protesters in Poland

States vying to hold first presidential Democratic primary contests

Eric Holder: "Republicans have to cheat in order to win" elections

U.S. temporarily suspends tariffs on steel imported from Ukraine

Abortion funds see surge in donations, expenses

Attack on school the latest atrocity as Russia hammers eastern Ukraine

The leak of the Supreme Court’s draft decision on abortion rights

"Yesper": Mark Esper explains the nickname President Trump gave him

Sitting in on a kid's therapy session

Ballet: A theater of the war in Ukraine

Mark Esper on the prospect of a second term for President Trump

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine scrambles global ballet community into action

U.S. kids grappling with mental health crisis made worse by the pandemic

Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper: The 60 Minutes Interview

