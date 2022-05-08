Sitting in on a kid's therapy session While 60 Minutes was at the Urgent Care Walk-in Clinic for Mental Health at Children's Wisconsin - a place specifically opened for kids and teens in crisis - a mother and her 11-year-old daughter came in looking for help. The young girl had been struggling with anxiety and depression. After the intake process, Tammy Maklouf did a therapy session with the mother and daughter to come up with an actionable plan that they could implement until they were able to get more help. They invited us to sit in.