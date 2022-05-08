Resources for family mental health support

This week on 60 Minutes, Sharyn Alfonsi reported on the devastating decline in the mental health of children across the U.S. If you or someone you know needs help, the following resources are available.

24/7 National Crisis Support

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

800 273- TALK (8255)

National Crisis Text Line

Text HOME to 741741

Trevor Lifeline

The Trevor Project is the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and support for lesbian, gay, transgender, queer and questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25.

1-866-488-7386. TrevorText is available by texting START to 678678

Hotlines

Boys Town National Hotline 800-448-3000 (serves girls too) – The Boys Town National Hotline is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and staffed by specially trained counselors. Parents, teens and families can find help with a range of issues including abuse, anger, depression, school issues, bullying etc.

Samaritans 24-Hour Crisis Hotline - (212) 673-3000

Confidential 24-hour hotline provides emotional support, non-religious for those who feel overwhelmed, depressed or in crisis.

National Eating Disorders Helpline

https://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/help-support/contact-helpline -

CALL (800) 931-2237

Monday—Thursday 11am—9pm ET

Friday 11am—5pm ET

Teen Line provides support, resources, and hope to young people through a hotline of professionally trained teen counselors, and outreach programs that de-stigmatize and normalize mental health.

https://www.teenline.org/

CALL 800-852-8336 Nationwide (6 PM - 10 PM PST)┃TEXT TEEN to 839863 (6 PM - 9 PM PST)

IMAlive is a live online network that uses instant messaging to respond to people in crisis.

https://www.imalive.org/online/

notOK app: notOK App® is a free digital panic button to get you immediate support via text, phone call, or GPS location when you're struggling to reach out. https://www.notokapp.com/

Additional resources for support

Suicide Prevention Lifeline - Youth section -

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people between 10 to 24. Sometimes it feels as though your struggle is being underestimated by your age. But we hear you, and help is available.

https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/help-yourself/youth/

Active Minds: Active Minds is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting mental health, especially among young adults, via peer-to-peer dialogue and interaction. https://www.activeminds.org/

StopBullying.gov - :StopBullying.gov provides information from various government agencies on what bullying is, what cyberbullying is, who is at risk, and how you can prevent and respond to bullying.

https://www.stopbullying.gov/

Youth Suicide Warning Signs: youth suicide warning signs from the American Association of Suicidology (AAS) and the National Center for the Prevention of Youth Suicide (NCPYS) https://www.youthsuicidewarningsigns.org/youth

My Life is Worth Living: My Life is Worth Living is the first animated series to address suicide prevention for teens https://mylifeisworthliving.org/about/

Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide is dedicated to increasing awareness, saving lives and reducing the stigma of suicide through specialized training programs and resources that empower teens, parents and educational leaders with the skills needed to help youth build a life of resiliency.

https://sptsusa.org/