The leak of the Supreme Court's draft decision on abortion rights

By Lesley Stahl

The bombshell of a leak from the Supreme Court -- the draft decision on abortion rights – shocked much of the country.

It shouldn't have. The crucial vote on the future of Roe v. Wade wasn't cast in a Supreme Court conference room in 2022. It was cast at the polls in 2016 when Donald Trump was elected president. Shortly after Election Day, on this broadcast, President-elect Trump told us he would appoint what he called "pro-life" judges, a promise he made repeatedly during his campaign.

It took Mr. Trump one term to keep his promise and add those three votes to the court. Not every political promise is just rhetoric.

First published on May 8, 2022 / 7:04 PM

