Huntington Theatre's "The Heart Sellers" showcases what it means to be an Asian American immigrant

BOSTON - What does it mean to be an immigrant? What does it mean to be an American?

Those are just some of the questions the Huntington Theatre's production of "The Heart Sellers" asks.

The story takes place in 1973, where two Asian American immigrants, Luna and Jane, bond their new-found friendship over Thanksgiving.

The characters arrived in America in the wake of the 1965 Hart-Cellar act, which changed U.S. immigration policy and allowed many people from Asia to start new lives here.

"America as we know, it completely changed after 1965, the people who came, the kinds of faces that are here, who we think of when we think about the word immigrant. And I think that this story in particular sometimes you need the passage of 50 years to actually recognize where you are within the sort of wave or sweep of history," Christine Mok said.

Actress Jenna Agbayani, who plays Luna, said the play has prompted questions about her own life.

"What is my history? Where did I come from? What did my mom go through? Actually, I never asked her. These questions now I think are great for our community, because they're kind of taboo to talk about," she said.

"This is a show that provides you like a 360 of what human interaction is, because so many people hide like layers within themselves," said Judy Song, who portrays Jane.

You can see "The Heart Sellers" at the Calderwood Pavilion in the South End through December 23rd.