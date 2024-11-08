Grammy Awards announce 2025 nominations. Here's the list of the nominees.
The 67th Grammy Awards nominations are being announced, and the nominees include a long list of top music stars who will be up for trophies at the Grammys ceremony in February.
"CBS Mornings" host Gayle King joined Grammy winners Kylie Minogue, Victoria Monét and Hayley Williams, Grammy-nominated comedian Jim Gaffigan and others to announce the nominees on Friday morning.
The Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. The show will air live on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. A number of nominees will perform at the awards show.
Here is a look at this year's Grammy nominees so far — this list will be updated as more are announced:
Song of the Year
- A Bar Song (Tipsy), Shaboozey
- Birds of a feather, Billie Eilish
- Die with a Smile, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
- Fortnight, Taylor Swift & Post Malone
- Good Luck, Babe!, Chappell Roan
- Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar
- Please Please Please, Sabrina Carpenter
- Texas Hold 'Em, Beyoncé
Best New Artist
- Benson Boone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doechi
- Khruangbin
- Raye
- Chappell Roan
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims