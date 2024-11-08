Grammy Awards announce 2025 nominations. Here's the list of the nominees.

Grammy-winning artist Muni Long on her journey to solo stardom, Video Music Awards

Muni Long on her journey to the VMAs

Muni Long on her journey to the VMAs

The 67th Grammy Awards nominations are being announced, and the nominees include a long list of top music stars who will be up for trophies at the Grammys ceremony in February.

"CBS Mornings" host Gayle King joined Grammy winners Kylie Minogue, Victoria Monét and Hayley Williams, Grammy-nominated comedian Jim Gaffigan and others to announce the nominees on Friday morning.

The Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. The show will air live on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. A number of nominees will perform at the awards show.

Here is a look at this year's Grammy nominees so far — this list will be updated as more are announced:

Song of the Year

A Bar Song (Tipsy), Shaboozey

Birds of a feather, Billie Eilish

Die with a Smile, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Fortnight, Taylor Swift & Post Malone

Good Luck, Babe!, Chappell Roan

Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar

Please Please Please, Sabrina Carpenter

Texas Hold 'Em, Beyoncé

Chappell Roan performs at Outside Lands at Golden Gate Park on August 11, 2024. Dana Jacobs/WireImage

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechi

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims