Trevor Noah returns to host 2025 Grammy Awards

Comedian Trevor Noah has been tapped to host the Grammy Awards again in 2025, CBS announced Tuesday. A seasoned emcee of the music industry's biggest night, this will mark Noah's fifth consecutive year hosting the awards show.

The Grammy Awards ceremony takes place Sunday, Feb. 2 and will go ahead as planned despite devastating wildfires that in recent weeks have ravaged huge parts of Los Angeles. Other awards bodies delayed their scheduled ceremonies or announcements because of the fires, but the Recording Academy, which runs the Grammys, said it would refocus the upcoming show on relief efforts instead of canceling or postponing it.

"The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours," said CBS in a news release confirming Noah as the event's host.

The British production company Fulwell 73 will produce the Grammy Awards show for the Recording Academy, with its co-owner, Ben Winston, executive producing alongside Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins. Winston, Kapoor and Collins have all held this role at the Grammys before. Noah will also serve as a producer, said CBS.

The Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Feb. 2. The show will air live on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

