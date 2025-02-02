Grammy Awards red carpet highlights, fashion and big moments

Grammy celebrations get underway ahead of awards ceremony Grammy celebrations get underway ahead of awards ceremony 02:57

The 67th annual Grammy Awards return to Los Angeles on Sunday, with some of entertainment's biggest names arriving in style for Music's Biggest Night.

Some highly anticipated arrivals included nominees like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Charli XCX.

Red carpet festivities took place in the hours leading up to the awards show, which began at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Find your local CBS station here.

For the fifth straight year Trevor Noah is hosting the ceremony, which is being hosted at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show, which Noah called "probably the best concert of the year," will feature performances from some of the year's most popular performers, including Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish and Shakira.

Though a celebratory affair, this year's Grammy are also touching on the tragedy that Los Angeles faced in early January, when a pair of devastating wildfires ravaged tens of thousands of homes and left more than two dozen people dead. Grammys officials said that the show will honor the profound efforts from first responders who faced unprecedented circumstances while simultaneously raising money for victims of the fires.

See some of the red carpet highlights:

Chappell Roan

At her first Grammy Awards, the "Goodluck, Babe!" singer is a nominee in six categories including Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Best New Artist nominee Chappell Roan attends her first Grammy Awards in her iconic white facepaint makeup. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jaden Smith and Willow Smith

Jaden Smith arrives to the Grammys red carpet with his sister Willow Smith who's nominated for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

Jaden Smith and Willow Smith attend the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Charli XCX

With eight total nominations, Charli XCX of "BRAT" has already won one Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album before the show began.

Grammys 2025 nominee Charli XCX attends the 67th Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Cardi B

Cardi B attends the 67th Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Phil McCarten/CBS via Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 67th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo at the 67th Grammys Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga attends the 67th Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Shaboozey

Shaboozey attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kehlani

"After Hours" singer Kehlani is nominated for three categories: Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Progressive R&B Album and Best R&B Song.

Kehlani poses on the Grammy red carpet with her daughter Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves is up for four Grammys this year for Best Country Album, Best Country Song, Best Country Solo Performance and Best Americana Performance.

Kacey Musgraves, who has received eight Grammys over the years, arrives at the 67th Grammys Awards. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Ty Dolla $ign

The rapper is nominated for Best Rap Song with "Carnival" which also features Kanye West and ¥$.

Ty Dolla Sign attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kali Uchis

Kali Uchis' album "Orquídeas" was nominated for Best Latin Pop Album.

Kali Uchis attends the 67th Grammys Awards on Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Doechii

Best New Artist nominee Doechii is also nominated for Best Rap Album with "Alligator Bites Never Heal" and Best Rap Performance with "NISSAN ALTIMA."

Doechii attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kelsey Ballerini

Country singer Kelsey Ballerini was nominated this year for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with "Cowboys Cry Too."

Kelsea Ballerini attends the 67th Grammy Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Yemi Alade

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade stuns in red on the Grammys red carpet. She was nominated for Best African Music Performance.

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade stuns in red on the 67th Grammys red carpet. Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Jacob Collier

British artist Jacob Collier was nominated for Album of the Year again with "Djesse Vol. 4."

British artist and previous Grammy winner Jacob Collier attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Coco Jones

Coco Jones attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Joy Villa

Singer Joy Villa, who previously wore a "Make America Great Again" dress to the Grammys in 2017 arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in a red hat that reads "THE HAT STAYS ON."

Singer Joy Villa, who previously wore a "Make America Great Again" dress to the Grammys in 2017 arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in a red hat that reads "THE HAT STAYS ON." ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Madison Beer

Madison Beer attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend at the 67th Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Bensen Boone

Bensen Boone at the 67th Grammys Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

GloRilla

Rapper GloRilla attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Trevor Noah

Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah arrives at the red carpet. Getty Images

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

JT

Rapper JT attends the 67th Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Latto

Latto attends the 67th Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Shakira

Shakira attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tems

Tems poses with the award for Best African Music Performance for "Love Me JeJe" backstage during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony at Peacock Theater. Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe attends the 67th Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy