Grammy Awards red carpet highlights, fashion and big moments

For the fifth straight year Trevor Noah is hosting the ceremony, which is being hosted at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show, which Noah called "probably the best concert of the year," will feature performances from some of the year's most popular performers, including Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish and Shakira.
Though a celebratory affair, this year's Grammy are also touching on the tragedy that Los Angeles faced in early January, when a pair of devastating wildfires ravaged tens of thousands of homes and left more than two dozen people dead. Grammys officials said that the show will honor the profound efforts from first responders who faced unprecedented circumstances while simultaneously raising money for victims of the fires.
See some of the red carpet highlights:
Chappell Roan
At her first Grammy Awards, the "Goodluck, Babe!" singer is a nominee in six categories including Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.
Jaden Smith and Willow Smith
Jaden Smith arrives to the Grammys red carpet with his sister Willow Smith who's nominated for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.
Charli XCX
With eight total nominations, Charli XCX of "BRAT" has already won one Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album before the show began.
Cardi B
Taylor Swift
Billie Eilish
Sabrina Carpenter
Cynthia Erivo
Olivia Rodrigo
Lady Gaga
Shaboozey
Kehlani
"After Hours" singer Kehlani is nominated for three categories: Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Progressive R&B Album and Best R&B Song.
Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves is up for four Grammys this year for Best Country Album, Best Country Song, Best Country Solo Performance and Best Americana Performance.
Ty Dolla $ign
The rapper is nominated for Best Rap Song with "Carnival" which also features Kanye West and ¥$.
Kali Uchis
Kali Uchis' album "Orquídeas" was nominated for Best Latin Pop Album.
Doechii
Best New Artist nominee Doechii is also nominated for Best Rap Album with "Alligator Bites Never Heal" and Best Rap Performance with "NISSAN ALTIMA."
Kelsey Ballerini
Country singer Kelsey Ballerini was nominated this year for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with "Cowboys Cry Too."
Miley Cyrus
Yemi Alade
Nigerian singer Yemi Alade stuns in red on the Grammys red carpet. She was nominated for Best African Music Performance.
Jacob Collier
British artist Jacob Collier was nominated for Album of the Year again with "Djesse Vol. 4."
Coco Jones
Joy Villa
Singer Joy Villa, who previously wore a "Make America Great Again" dress to the Grammys in 2017 arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in a red hat that reads "THE HAT STAYS ON."