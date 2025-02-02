Watch Live: Grammy Awards red carpet highlights, fashion and big moments

The 67th annual Grammy Awards return to Los Angeles on Sunday, with some of entertainment's biggest names arriving in style. Check out the highlights and fashion from Music's Biggest Night.

Some highly anticipated arrivals include nominees like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Charli XCX. They're among the dozens of artists up for music's most sought after award. A complete list of nominees was announced on Jan. 23.

Red carpet festivities are set to take place in the hours leading up to the event, which begins at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). Find your local CBS station here.

For the fifth straight year Trevor Noah will host the ceremony, which is being hosted at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The show, which Noah called "probably the best concert of the year," will feature performances from some of the year's most popular performers, including Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish and Shakira.

Though a celebratory affair, Sunday will also touch on the tragedy that Los Angeles faced in early January, when a pair of devastating wildfires ravaged tens of thousands of homes and left more than two dozen people dead. Grammys officials said that the show will honor the profound efforts from first responders who faced unprecedented circumstances while simultaneously raising money for victims of the fires.

See some of the red carpet highlights so far:

Chappell Roan

At her first Grammy Awards, the "Goodluck, Babe!" singer is a nominee in six categories including Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Best New Artist nominee Chappell Roan attends her first Grammy Awards in her iconic white facepaint makeup. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jaden Smith and Willow Smith

Jaden Smith arrives to the Grammys red carpet with his sister Willow Smith who's nominated for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

Jaden Smith and Willow Smith attend the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kehlani

"After Hours" singer Kehlani is nominated for three categories: Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Progressive R&B Album and Best R&B Song.

Kehlani poses on the Grammy red carpet with her daughter Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves is up for four Grammys this year for Best Country Album, Best Country Song, Best Country Solo Performance and Best Americana Performance.

Kacey Musgraves, who has received eight Grammys over the years, arrives at the 67th Grammys Awards. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Kelsey Ballerini

Country singer Kelsey Ballerini was nominated this year for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with "Cowboys Cry Too."

Kelsea Ballerini attends the 67th Grammy Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Yemi Alade

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade stuns in red on the Grammys red carpet. She was nominated for Best African Music Performance.

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade stuns in red on the 67th Grammys red carpet. Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Jacob Collier

British artist Jacob Collier was nominated for Album of the Year again with "Djesse Vol. 4."

British artist and previous Grammy winner Jacob Collier attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Joy Villa

Singer Joy Villa, who previously wore a "Make America Great Again" dress to the Grammys in 2017 arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in a red hat that reads "THE HAT STAYS ON."

Singer Joy Villa, who previously wore a "Make America Great Again" dress to the Grammys in 2017 arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in a red hat that reads "THE HAT STAYS ON." ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images