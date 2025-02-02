2025 Grammys "Live From the Red Carpet" Special It's music's biggest night! We're bringing you the sights and sounds of the red carpet at the 67th Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles with our anchors Kalyna Astrinos, Lesley Marin, Gio Insignares, industry expert Grae Drake, and music reporter and columnist Suzy Exposito. The Grammys are also highlighting the victims and first responders of the Los Angeles County wildfires and raising money for recovery efforts. KCAL News has partnered with the American Red Cross to help those affected. If you'd like to donate, go to redcross.org/KCAL