Singer Joy Villa wears anti-abortion dress to the 2018 Grammys

NEW YORK -- Singer Joy Villa caused quite a stir by wearing an eye-catching gown on the red carpet Sunday, ahead of the 60th annual Grammy Awards. Villa -- who is a self-proclaimed President Trump supporter -- donned a floor-length white dress, which featured a massive fetus encased in the colors of the rainbow.

The 31-year-old accented her wardrobe with a white purse, which displayed the saying, "Choose Life." She also wore a large sparkly crown.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Villa's ensemble was created by Pronovias, but the bridal designer was not responsible for the "hand-painted" embellishments.

Sunday's red carpet appearance, however, was not the recording artist's first controversial statement.

Last year, Villa wore a red, white and blue dress that was emblazoned with Mr. Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again." Her bold statement subsequently caused an outcry on social media.

The Grammys were presented at Madison Square Garden in New York City, hosted by James Corden.