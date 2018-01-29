Grammys 2018 highlights

-
Kendrick Lamar
Here are all the highlights from the 60th annual Grammy Awards (minus the "Fire and Fury"/Hillary Clinton moment because that wasn't caught on camera). But there were plenty more exciting moments. See them here.
Kendrick Lamar performs during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
-
Kendrick Lamar
Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Kendrick Lamar
Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
Recording artists Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee perform onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Rihanna
Rihanna performs during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards show on January 28, 2018, in New York.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
-
Best rap/sung performance
Recording artists Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna accept best rap/sung performance for "Loyalty" from Tony Bennett onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Best rap/sung performance
Recording artists Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna accept best rap/sung performance for "Loyalty" during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
-
Album of the year
Bruno Mars accepts album of the year for "24K Magic" with production team onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Best new artist
Recording artist Alessia Cara accepts best new artist onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Beyonce
Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Beyonce attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
-
Pink
Recording artist Pink performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Sting and Sean "Diddy" Combs
Recording artists Sting and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
-
Gary Clark Jr. and Jon Batiste
Recording artists Gary Clark Jr. and Jon Batiste perform onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Jim Gaffigan
Comedian Jim Gaffigan speaks onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Kendrick Lamar
Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Sam Smith
Recording artist Sam Smith performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Best rap album
Kendrick Lamar receives the Grammy for the Best Rap Album with "DAMN." during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
-
Childish Gambino
Recording artist Childish Gambino performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Kendrick Lamar
Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Best Rap/Sung Performance
Recording artists Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Rap/Sung Performance Grammy for "Loyalty" from Tony Bennett during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
-
Kesha's comeback
Recording artist Kesha performs with Cyndi Lauper and Camila Cabello onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Kesha
Kesha is hugged by Bebe Rexha, Cindy Lauper, Camila Cabello and Andra Day during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
-
Sam Smith
Sam Smith performs during the 60th Annual Grammy Award.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
-
James Corden
Host James Corden speaks onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Cardi B
Recording artist Cardi B performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Sarah Silverman and Victor Cruz
Sarah Silverman and NFL player Victor Cruz arrive on stage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
-
Pink
Recording artist Pink performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Little Big Town
Recording artists Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, and Philip Sweet of music group Little Big Town perform onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Dave Chappelle
Comedian Dave Chappelle speaks onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars accepts album of the year for "24K Magic" from Bono and The Edge of U2 onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
SZA
Recording artist SZA performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Rihanna
Recording artist Rihanna performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Tony Bennett and John Legend
Recording artists Tony Bennett and John Legend speak onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Jay-Z and Janelle Monae
Recording artists Jay-Z and Janelle Monae attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
-
Best new artist
Recording artist Alessia Cara accepts Best New Artist onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Best Song of the year
Bruno Mars receives the Grammy for the best song of the year during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards show on January 28, 2018, in New York.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
-
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee perform their hit song "Despacito" during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
-
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar performs during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
-
Sir Elton John and Miley Cyrus
Recording artists Sir Elton John and Miley Cyrus perform onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Logic and Alessia Cara
Recording artists Logic and Alessia Cara perform onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Alicia Keys and Jay-Z
Recording artists Alicia Keys and Jay-Z attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
-
Shaggy
Recording artist Shaggy performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Bruno Mars
Recording artist Bruno Mars performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Cardi B
Cardi B performs during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards .
Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
-
Carter family
Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Beyonce attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
-
Camila Cabello
Recording artist Camila Cabello speaks onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Bryson Tiller, Rihanna and DJ Khaled
Recording artists Bryson Tiller, Rihanna and DJ Khaled perform onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Cardi B
Recording artist Cardi B attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
-
Best song of the year
Bruno Mars receives the Grammy for the Best song of the year during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards show on January 28, 2018, in New York.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
-
Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson
Recording artists Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson speak onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Cardi B and Bruno Mars
Recording artists Cardi B and Bruno Mars perform onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna
Recording artists Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
-
Ben Platt
Actor Ben Platt performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Patti LuPone
Actor Patti LuPone performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Shaggy and Sting
Recording artists Shaggy and Sting perform onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Pink, Willow Sage Hart, Carey Hart and Judith Moore
Recording artist Pink, Willow Sage Hart, Carey Hart and Judith Moore attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
-
Cardi B and Bruno Mars
Cardi B and Bruno Mars perform during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
-
Shaggy
Recording artist Shaggy performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Alicia Keys
Singer Alicia Keys presents the Grammy for Best Album during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
-
Logic
Recording artist Logic performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Logic and Alessia Cara
Recording artists Logic and Alessia Cara perform onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, and Eric Church
Recording artists T.J. Osborne, John Osborne, Maren Morris, and Eric Church perform onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Best country album
Recording artist Chris Stapleton and producer Dave Cobb accept Best Country Album for 'From A Room: Volume 1' onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Shemar Moore and Eve
Actor Shemar Moore and recording artist Eve speak onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Song of the year
Recording artist Bruno Mars and songwriting team accept song of the year for 'That's What I Like' onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Alicia Keys and Jay-Z
Recording artists Alicia Keys and Jay-Z attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
-
Recording Academy President/CEO Neil Portnow
The Recording Academy and MusiCares President/CEO Neil Portnow speaks onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Emmylou Harris
Recording artist Emmylou Harris performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images