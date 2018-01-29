Grammys 2018 highlights

    • Kendrick Lamar

      Here are all the highlights from the 60th annual Grammy Awards (minus the "Fire and Fury"/Hillary Clinton moment because that wasn't caught on camera). But there were plenty more exciting moments. See them here. 

      Kendrick Lamar performs during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

      Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

    • Kendrick Lamar

      Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Kendrick Lamar

      Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Lady Gaga

      Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

      Recording artists Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee perform onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Rihanna

      Rihanna performs during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards show on January 28, 2018, in New York.

      Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

    • Best rap/sung performance

      Recording artists Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna accept best rap/sung performance for "Loyalty" from Tony Bennett onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Best rap/sung performance

      Recording artists Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna accept best rap/sung performance for "Loyalty" during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

      Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

    • Album of the year

      Bruno Mars accepts album of the year for "24K Magic" with production team onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Best new artist

      Recording artist Alessia Cara accepts best new artist onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Beyonce

      Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Beyonce attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Pink

      Recording artist Pink performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Sting and Sean "Diddy" Combs

      Recording artists Sting and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Gary Clark Jr. and Jon Batiste

      Recording artists Gary Clark Jr. and Jon Batiste perform onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Jim Gaffigan

      Comedian Jim Gaffigan speaks onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Kendrick Lamar

      Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Sam Smith

      Recording artist Sam Smith performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Best rap album

      Kendrick Lamar receives the Grammy for the Best Rap Album with "DAMN."  during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

      Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

    • Childish Gambino

      Recording artist Childish Gambino performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Lady Gaga

      Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Kendrick Lamar

      Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Best Rap/Sung Performance

      Recording artists Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Rap/Sung Performance Grammy for "Loyalty" from Tony Bennett during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

      Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

    • Kesha's comeback

      Recording artist Kesha performs with Cyndi Lauper and Camila Cabello onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Kesha

      Kesha is hugged by Bebe Rexha, Cindy Lauper, Camila Cabello and Andra Day during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

      Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

    • Sam Smith

      Sam Smith performs during the 60th Annual Grammy Award.

      Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

    • James Corden

      Host James Corden speaks onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Cardi B

      Recording artist Cardi B performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Sarah Silverman and Victor Cruz

      Sarah Silverman and NFL player Victor Cruz arrive on stage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

      Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

    • Pink

      Recording artist Pink performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Little Big Town

      Recording artists Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, and Philip Sweet of music group Little Big Town perform onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Dave Chappelle

      Comedian Dave Chappelle speaks onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Bruno Mars

      Bruno Mars accepts album of the year for "24K Magic" from Bono and The Edge of U2 onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • SZA

      Recording artist SZA performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Rihanna

      Recording artist Rihanna performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Tony Bennett and John Legend

      Recording artists Tony Bennett and John Legend speak onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Jay-Z and Janelle Monae

      Recording artists Jay-Z and Janelle Monae attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Best new artist

      Recording artist Alessia Cara accepts Best New Artist onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Best Song of the year

      Bruno Mars receives the Grammy for the best song of the year during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards show on January 28, 2018, in New York.

      Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

    • Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

      Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee perform their hit song "Despacito" during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

      Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

    • Kendrick Lamar

      Kendrick Lamar performs during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

      Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

    • Sir Elton John and Miley Cyrus

      Recording artists Sir Elton John and Miley Cyrus perform onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Logic and Alessia Cara

      Recording artists Logic and Alessia Cara perform onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Alicia Keys and Jay-Z

      Recording artists Alicia Keys and Jay-Z attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Shaggy

      Recording artist Shaggy performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Bruno Mars

      Recording artist Bruno Mars performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Cardi B

      Cardi B performs during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards .

      Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

    • Carter family

      Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Beyonce attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Camila Cabello

      Recording artist Camila Cabello speaks onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Bryson Tiller, Rihanna and DJ Khaled

      Recording artists Bryson Tiller, Rihanna and DJ Khaled perform onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Cardi B

      Recording artist Cardi B attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Best song of the year

      Bruno Mars receives the Grammy for the Best song of the year during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards show on January 28, 2018, in New York.

      Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

    • Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson

      Recording artists Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson speak onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Cardi B and Bruno Mars

      Recording artists Cardi B and Bruno Mars perform onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna

      Recording artists Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Ben Platt

      Actor Ben Platt performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Patti LuPone

      Actor Patti LuPone performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Shaggy and Sting

      Recording artists Shaggy and Sting perform onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Pink, Willow Sage Hart, Carey Hart and Judith Moore

      Recording artist Pink, Willow Sage Hart, Carey Hart and Judith Moore attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Cardi B and Bruno Mars

      Cardi B and Bruno Mars perform during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

      Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

    • Shaggy

      Recording artist Shaggy performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Alicia Keys

      Singer Alicia Keys presents the Grammy for Best Album during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

      Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

    • Logic

      Recording artist Logic performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Logic and Alessia Cara

      Recording artists Logic and Alessia Cara perform onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, and Eric Church

      Recording artists T.J. Osborne, John Osborne, Maren Morris, and Eric Church perform onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Best country album

      Recording artist Chris Stapleton and producer Dave Cobb accept Best Country Album for 'From A Room: Volume 1' onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Shemar Moore and Eve

      Actor Shemar Moore and recording artist Eve speak onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Song of the year

      Recording artist Bruno Mars and songwriting team accept song of the year for 'That's What I Like' onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Alicia Keys and Jay-Z

      Recording artists Alicia Keys and Jay-Z attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Recording Academy President/CEO Neil Portnow

      The Recording Academy and MusiCares President/CEO Neil Portnow speaks onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Emmylou Harris

      Recording artist Emmylou Harris performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images