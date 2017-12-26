Singer Joy Villa says she filed sexual assault complaint against Corey Lewandowski

WASHINGTON -- A singer and potential congressional candidate says she has filed a sexual assault complaint against Corey Lewandowski, President Trump's former campaign manager, for hitting her twice on her buttocks during a Washington gathering in November. Joy Villa says Lewandowski struck her "extremely hard" even after she told him to stop.

Villa, a Trump backer who wore a "Make America Great Again" dress at the Grammys this year, said she will meet with detectives in Washington next week about the complaint against Lewandowski.

She told The Associated Press that she was initially reluctant to come forward because she was fearful of any backlash.

Villa says she went to the police after a friend who witnessed the incident spoke about it publicly, and other friends urged her to come forward.

Mr. Trump fired Lewandoski in June. Spokeswoman Hope Hicks confirmed the parting of ways in a statement that announced, "Corey Lewandowski will no longer be working with the campaign," adding that the campaign was "grateful to Corey for his hard work and dedication and we wish him the best in the future."