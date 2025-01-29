Watch CBS News
Justice Dept. discusses dropping corruption charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams, source says

By Jacob Rosen

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Senior Justice Department officials have held discussions with federal prosecutors in Manhattan about the possibility of dropping corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a source familiar with the discussions confirmed to CBS News.

Adams was indicted on five counts of corruption in September, including bribery, conspiracy and campaign finance violations. He has pleaded not guilty on those counts. If he is found guilty, the charges could result in up to 45 years in prison. 

The Justice Department did not comment. CBS News has asked reached out to Mayor Adams' office for comment.

There is no indication yet that federal prosecutors in New York who brought the case will drop the charges.

The New York Times was first to report the discussions.

The mayor has long maintained his innocence. He pleaded not guilty when he was first charged last September. Adams is set to face trial in April.

Word of the meetings comes after Adams and Trump met in Florida prior to Trump's inauguration. Adams said the two had no discussion about a possible pardon. 

"To be clear, we did not discuss my legal case, and those who suggest the mayor of the largest city in the nation shouldn't meet with the incoming president to discuss our city's priorities because of inaccurate speculation or because we're from different parties clearly care more about politics than people," Adams said in a statement after that meeting. 

Adams then abruptly canceled plans to mark Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in New York City to instead attend Trump's inauguration after a last-minute invitation.  

