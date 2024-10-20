Trump works drive-thru at Bucks County McDonald's before town hall in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Trump expected to be in Bucks County Sunday, Harris plans to make a stop in Chester County Monday Trump expected to be in Bucks County Sunday, Harris plans to make a stop in Chester County Monday 03:02

With nearly two weeks until Election Day, the 2024 presidential candidates are looking to secure all the votes they can in battleground states, including Pennsylvania, as the campaign enters the final stretch.

Former President Donald Trump was back in the Commonwealth on Sunday following a rally in Latrobe on Saturday as both he and Vice President Kamala Harris vie for Pennsylvania's crucial 19 electoral votes. A CBS News poll conducted in early September had the pair tied in the Keystone State with 50% each.

Trump made a stop at the McDonald's in Feasterville, Bucks County, where he donned an apron and worked the drive-thru.

Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump works the drive-through line as he visits a McDonald's restaurant on October 20, 2024 in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania. / Getty Images

"It's a great franchise. It's a great company," Trump said about McDonald's. Later adding he loved Pennsylvania and always has.

"Now I have worked at McDonald's," he said. "I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala."

Harris has said she worked at the fast-food chain while in college. Without citing any evidence, Trump on Sunday disputed that she ever was a McDonald's employee.

Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump works behind the counter making french fries during a visit to McDonald's restaurant on October 20, 2024 in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania. Doug Mills/The New York Times / Getty Images

While he didn't say whether or not he'd be keeping the uniform, the former president handed out fries to the media and joked with reporters that handing out the food could be perceived as a bribe.

When CBS Philadelphia asked what he thought about people saying Harris might be more unifying, Trump replied, "Unifying? I think she's the most divisive person I've ever seen. And she lies about her job applications and she's told some horrible lies....I think I'm the one that brings everyone together."

He then touched on how the economy, job numbers, and the border were doing while he was in office.

When asked if he'll accept the results of the 2024 election, the former president told another reporter through the drive-thru, "Yeah sure, if it's a fair election, always."

Massive crowds gathered outside the McDonald's on 334 E Street Road hours before Trump was scheduled to arrive around 1:30 p.m.

Crowds outside a McDonald's in Bucks County ahead of former President Trump's arrival CBS Philadelphia

Trump is scheduled to host a town hall in Lancaster Sunday evening, where his campaign says he's likely to discuss inflation, job growth and fracking. Trump is scheduled to speak at 5 p.m. ET at the Lancaster Convention Center.

The former president was also in the Keystone State on Oct. 14 for a town hall event in Oaks, about 20 miles outside Philadelphia. The event made headlines after it was abruptly cut short once two attendees needed medical attention and the former president preempted the town hall, opting to play several songs off his playlist for the about 40 minutes and sometimes sway along with the music.

In Philadelphia on Sunday, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida will stump for the Trump-Vance campaign and host a Black Men's Barbershop Talk Roundtable starting at 4 p.m.

Donalds, a staunch Trump ally, and local community leaders are set to discuss the "economic struggles, community safety, and the negative impact of Kamala Harris' policies on the Black community," a news release from the Trump-Vance campaign wrote in part. According to the campaign, the roundtable aims to give Black men a platform to voice their stories and engage in discussion with leaders directly.

Kamala Harris back in Pennsylvania on Monday

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker will also hit the campaign trail Sunday afternoon for Vice President Kamala Harris in North Philly. Parker will be joined by New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain as they emphasize the significance of voting in a battleground state like Pennsylvania and are expected to criticize Trump's Project 2025 agenda and its impact on labor unions.

On Monday, Harris will appear with former Congresswoman Liz Cheney in Chester County to kick off a series of moderated conversations in a three-battleground-state tour. The Democratic presidential nominee and Cheney will first speak in Pennsylvania, before traveling to Wisconsin and Michigan. According to a news release from the Harris-Walz campaign, the vice president will lay out her future agenda for the country if elected.