Donald Trump focuses on immigration at rally in Reading as Liz Cheney stumps for Harris in Pennsylvania

READING, Pa. (CBS) — With less than a month until Election Day, the battle for Pennsylvania is ramping up. Former President Donald Trump made two stops in the Keystone State Wednesday while a prominent Republican stumped for Vice President Kamala Harris in the Philadelphia area.

Trump rallied supporters in Reading Wednesday evening. He hit on the economy and criticized Harris' recent comments in the media. But in a city with one of the highest Latino populations in the state, Trump wove immigration through much of his speech.

"Essentially, I will liberate Pennsylvania and our entire nation from this mass migrant invasion," Trump said during the rally.

Latino voters could be a key voting bloc in winning Pennsylvania. President Biden handily carried the group four years ago. But Rafael Collazo with UnidosUS Action PAC, which has endorsed Harris, says they've seen more interest from Latinos in Trump — and plenty of votes to be earned.

"There's still a fairly significant amount of Latino voters in Pennsylvania that are either softly supporting, leaning one way or another, or are completely undecided," Collazo said. "So, I think, frankly, there's an opportunity for both candidates to gain more support in these last weeks."

Harris was off the campaign trail Wednesday receiving a briefing on Hurricane Milton, but former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney was in Montgomery County stumping for the VP.

Cheney famously clashed with Trump and has backed Harris' run. On Wednesday, she spoke about Trump's actions on Jan. 6, 2021, saying that should keep him out of the White House.

"That's depravity," Cheney said. "And as a people, we can never become numb to that. Any person who would do those things can never be entrusted with power again."

Both sides have stressed the importance of people getting out and voting. In Pennsylvania, you have until Oct. 21 to register to vote in the November election.