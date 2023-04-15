CBS Mornings Deals: This on-sale skincare wand might help fade acne marks

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

Solawave

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including an on-sale skincare wand. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Solawave Bye Acne

Solawave

This skin tool uses Red Light and Blue Light therapy and might help fade and prevent acne breakouts.

It's on sale for 30% off.

Solawave Bye Acne, $70 (regularly $100)

Portable Pod by Magic Mesh

Magic Mesh

Enjoy all of your favorite outdoor activities and worry less about pests. The Portable Pod's pop-up tent design features see-through mesh panels and solid top panel that may provide shade and protection.

No assembly tools required.

Portable Pod by Magic Mesh, $30 (regularly $60)

Instant Dissolve Pre + Probiotic Packets by 'Opu Probiotics

'Opu Probiotics

'Opu Probiotics' prebiotic and probiotic blend can be taken by pouring the instant-dissolve powder on your tongue. No beverage necessary. This blend may have health benefits and may provide relief from chronic acid reflux, constipation and diarrhea.

It's 25% off right now.

Instant Dissolve Pre + Probiotic Packets by 'Opu Probiotics, $31 (regularly $42)

TikiTunes portable Bluetooth wireless speaker and ambient light

TikiTunes

Get two TikiTunes Bluetooth speakers for the price of one at CBS Deals. The TikiTunes Bluetooth speaker can provide nine-hours of continuous audio playtime. The device features a tiki-inspired LED flickering flame.

TikiTunes portable Bluetooth wireless speaker and ambient light, $50 (regularly $100)

