Watch CBS News

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Essentials

CBS Mornings Deals: This on-sale skincare wand might help fade acne marks

By Lily Rose

/ Essentials

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals
Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals 04:51
solawave-acne-hero.jpg
Solawave

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including an on-sale skincare wand. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.  

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

Solawave Bye Acne

9-5ae4eda3-5a88-47f0-b854-b496b10ae4f3.png
Solawave

This skin tool uses Red Light and Blue Light therapy and might help fade and prevent acne breakouts. 

It's on sale for 30% off.

Solawave Bye Acne, $70 (regularly $100)

$70 at CBS Deals

Portable Pod by Magic Mesh

pod.jpg
Magic Mesh

Enjoy all of your favorite outdoor activities and worry less about pests. The Portable Pod's pop-up tent design features see-through mesh panels and solid top panel that may provide shade and protection. 

No assembly tools required. 

Portable Pod by Magic Mesh, $30 (regularly $60)

$30 at CBS Deals

Instant Dissolve Pre + Probiotic Packets by 'Opu Probiotics

1x1mint-2-3b2b5a67-e7d4-47d3-88f8-2b5af35da4d0.jpg
'Opu Probiotics

'Opu Probiotics' prebiotic and probiotic blend can be taken by pouring the instant-dissolve powder on your tongue. No beverage necessary. This blend may have health benefits and may provide relief from chronic acid reflux, constipation and diarrhea.

It's 25% off right now. 

Instant Dissolve Pre + Probiotic Packets by 'Opu Probiotics, $31 (regularly $42)

$31 at CBS Deals

TikiTunes portable Bluetooth wireless speaker and ambient light

tikitunes.jpg
TikiTunes

Get two TikiTunes Bluetooth speakers for the price of one at CBS Deals. The TikiTunes Bluetooth speaker can provide nine-hours of continuous audio playtime. The device features a tiki-inspired LED flickering flame.

TikiTunes portable Bluetooth wireless speaker and ambient light, $50 (regularly $100)

$50 at CBS Deals

Related content from CBS Essentials

Lily Rose

Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site's expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she's not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she's writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.

First published on April 15, 2023 / 9:20 AM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.