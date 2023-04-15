CBS Mornings Deals: This on-sale skincare wand might help fade acne marks
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including an on-sale skincare wand. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.
Solawave Bye Acne
This skin tool uses Red Light and Blue Light therapy and might help fade and prevent acne breakouts.
It's on sale for 30% off.
Solawave Bye Acne, $70 (regularly $100)
Portable Pod by Magic Mesh
Enjoy all of your favorite outdoor activities and worry less about pests. The Portable Pod's pop-up tent design features see-through mesh panels and solid top panel that may provide shade and protection.
No assembly tools required.
Portable Pod by Magic Mesh, $30 (regularly $60)
Instant Dissolve Pre + Probiotic Packets by 'Opu Probiotics
'Opu Probiotics' prebiotic and probiotic blend can be taken by pouring the instant-dissolve powder on your tongue. No beverage necessary. This blend may have health benefits and may provide relief from chronic acid reflux, constipation and diarrhea.
It's 25% off right now.
Instant Dissolve Pre + Probiotic Packets by 'Opu Probiotics, $31 (regularly $42)
TikiTunes portable Bluetooth wireless speaker and ambient light
Get two TikiTunes Bluetooth speakers for the price of one at CBS Deals. The TikiTunes Bluetooth speaker can provide nine-hours of continuous audio playtime. The device features a tiki-inspired LED flickering flame.
TikiTunes portable Bluetooth wireless speaker and ambient light, $50 (regularly $100)
Related content from CBS Essentials
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get the Healr Leg Massager for 52% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: This air purifier is 58% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Shop Briogeo hair care on sale now
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get a Pickleball paddle for 41% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get designer jewelry for up to 63% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Drop Stop car seat gap filler is now 36% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get gourmet sauces for 30% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: This bedding accessory is 40% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: This power station is 40% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Take 50% off this reusable water bottle
for more features.