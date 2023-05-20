CBS Mornings Deals: The Tailgater portable grill is now 40% off

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Grill Time

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Craig Smith shared a number of new deals just in time for Father's Day, including a portable grill that's 40% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Tailgater GT Deluxe Set by Grill Time

Grill Time

This 12.5-inch grill can heat in as little as four minutes and uses about 10% of the charcoal that a comparably sized charcoal grill uses.

The grill is currently on sale for 40% off.

Tailgater GT Deluxe Set by Grill Time, $120 (regularly $200)

Chicago's "Authentic Italian Beef Kit" by Happy to Meat You

Happy to Meat You

Experience the taste of Chicago at home with an "Authentic Italian Beef Kit" from Happy to Meat You. It includes 2.5 pounds of top sirloin roast, two pounds of beef au jus, mild giardiniera and 8 Turano French rolls. It all feeds 8-10 people.

It's discounted 33% right now.

Chicago's Authentic Italian Beef Kit by Happy to Meat You, $100 (regularly $150)

Keysmart iPro



Keysmart

Finding your keys could be easier with the Keysmart iPro, which has Find My network integration. It also comes with mini tools like a car fob loop, bottle opener, charging cable and LED flashlight. Choose from eight colors.

Normally $50, it's currently 20% off.

Keysmart iPro, $40 (regularly $50)

Shower Toga and Shower To-Go Clean Pack



Shower Toga

Shower Toga is a shower-to-go option for camping, outdoor activities, emergencies and more.

It's 34% off right now at CBSDeals.com.

Shower Toga and Shower To-Go Clean Pack, $52 (regularly $79)

