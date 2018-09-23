Calendar: Week of September 24

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:





On Monday, a two-day sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin for Bill Cosby, following his conviction this past April on three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault.



Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, when volunteers from around the country will try to reach tens of thousands of potential voters.



On Wednesday, singer and actress Olivia Newton-John celebrates her 70th birthday.

On Wednesday, singer and actress Olivia Newton-John celebrates her 70th birthday.



Thursday's the day Google officially marks its 20th anniversary.

Friday is opening day for the 56th annual New York Film Festival.

Friday is opening day for the 56th annual New York Film Festival.

Friday is opening day for the 56th annual New York Film Festival.



And on Saturday, the American Humane Hero Dog Awards are presented at a ceremony in Beverly Hills.