Calendar: Week of September 24

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
On Monday, a two-day sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin for Bill Cosby, following his conviction this past April on three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault.
- Bill Cosby, once known as "America's dad," faces years in prison for sexual assault ("CBS Evening News," 04/26/18)
- Yale is latest to rescind honorary degree from Bill Cosby (CBS News, 05/02/18)
- Nancy Giles on the end of Bill Cosby ("Sunday Morning," 04/29/18)
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, when volunteers from around the country will try to reach tens of thousands of potential voters.
- Learn about voting in your state
- U.S. Vote Foundation
- Voting via absentee ballot
- Complete CBSNews.com coverage: Midterm elections
On Wednesday, singer and actress Olivia Newton-John celebrates her 70th birthday.
- Olivia Newton-John opens up on battling cancer for third time (CBS News, 09/10/18)
- Olivia Newton-John's spiritual journey ("The Early Show," 10/30/06)
- "Don't Stop Believin'" by Olivia Newton-John (Penguin Australia), in hardcover
- Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre, Heidelberg, Victoria, Australia
To watch Olivia Newton-John perform "I Honestly Love You" (her first #1 Billboard hit in the U.S.), click on the video player below.
Thursday's the day Google officially marks its 20th anniversary.
- Google tracks your movements – like it or not (CBS Moneywatch, 08/13/18)
- How did Google get so big? ("60 Minutes," 05/21/18)
- Google loses "right to be forgotten" legal case in Britain (CBS News, 04/14/18)
- The art of Google Doodles ("Sunday Morning, 08/29/10)
- Gallery: Google Doodles
Friday is opening day for the 56th annual New York Film Festival.
- New York Film Festival (Sept. 18-Oct. 14)
- Festival lineup | Ticket info
- View trailers of NYFF features on YouTube
To view the festival trailer click on the video player below.
To watch a trailer for the festival's Opening Night feature, Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Favourite," click on the video player below.
And on Saturday, the American Humane Hero Dog Awards are presented at a ceremony in Beverly Hills.
- Eighth Annual Hero Dog Awards Gala, Sept. 29, at the International Ballroom at The Beverly Hilton, at 6:00 p.m. (This event is sold out)
