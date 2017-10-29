The films of horror master John Carpenter

Carpenter used a gliding Steadicam not just for point-of-view shots but also in general just to move with the characters. "I love moving camera as a director. And the problem with moving camera is that you have to set up these tracks, and it takes a while to set 'em up. Then you have to level it, then they have rehearse. It takes a long time to get a tracking shot. With that Steadicam, you just whip it on the operator, go, and he's off following the actors."
"So in some ways that whole eerie point of view look through the mask was really a matter of necessity?" asked Cowan.
"That's correct. And the Steadicam had a little bit of sway in those days, so there's just a little bit of sailing back and forth -- added a little touch. Lucky!"