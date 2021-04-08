Salman Rushdie on new novel, freedom of speech and Europe's migrant crisis The author's new novel, “Two Years Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights,” offers a way to see the threats the world faces and he has confronted. Rushdie explores those conflicts through ancient themes and spectacular magical events. Reviews call it "a swirling tale of genies and geniuses" and "tremendously inventive and timely." When you do the math, the title adds up to 1,001 nights, inspired by Rushdie's favorite childhood fables. Rushdie joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss his book and current events.