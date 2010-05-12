Betty White through the years

Betty White, who turned 98 on Jan. 17, 2020, has been a Hollywood icon for most of those years.
In December 2018, PBS honored White with her own special, "Betty White: First Lady of Television." The documentary was filmed over the course of 10 years and offers "a warm look at the life and career of the beloved television and film legend who celebrates 80 years in show business this year — officially the longest career in the history of TV," PBS said.
Credit: PBS
Honored at the Emmy Awards
Kate McKinnon and Alec Baldwin introduced White during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
"It's incredible that you can stay in a career this long and still have people put up with you. I wish they did that at home," White joked during her speech.
Credit: Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Super Bowl ad
White is no stranger to Super Bowl ads – but in 2018, she went beyond spokesperson to become a "social media influencer," a role more common for celebs decades younger.
White took part in a Tide campaign in which several celebrities appeared in Super Bowl spots and promoted the product on their social media pages. "That time I was in a #TideAd and didn't even know it!" White wrote on Twitter.
Credit: Tide
"The Late Late Show"
In a 2016 on appearance on "The Late Late Show" with James Corden, she turned heads by revealing who her celebrity crush is. When asked how she was going to celebrate her 94th birthday, White said "with Robert Redford."
"He doesn't know that, and I think he's out of the country, but I'm going to celebrate with him," White joked.
Credit: CBS/"The Late Late Show" with James Corden
Superbowl L
She dabs, too! Ahead of Super Bowl L in 2016, Betty White said in a video that she taught Cam Newton "everything he knows." The quarterback is known for his victory dances, and White claims she influenced his "dabbing."
Credit: CBS
The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's 45th Annual Beastly Ball
White, Connie Morgan, Lance Bass, and Jason Kidd met a parrot at the event.
Credit: Gabriel Olsen
Freeform's "Young & Hungry"
During seven decades in television, White has had guest roles on dozens of shows.
In 2017, she appeared as Ms. Wilson on Freeform's "Young & Hungry" for two episodes. In "Young & Valentine's Day" she donned a wedding dress alongside actress Emily Osment.
Credit: Eric McCandless
FOX's "Bones"
White appeared in the "The Carpals in the Coy-Wolves" episode of BONES on Fox. She was reprising her role as Dr. Beth Mayer, which she first took on for one episode in 2015.
Credit: FOX
TV Land's "Hot in Cleveland"
Actresses Valerie Bertinelli, Wendie Malick, Betty White and Jane Leeves attend the Betty White celebration of her 93rd birthday on the set of "Hot in Cleveland" held at CBS Studios in 2015.
Credit: Mark Davis
42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards
White appeared on stage with Regis Philbin, Tom Bergeron, Charo and Fred Willard during the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 26, 2015 in Burbank, California.
Credit: Allen Berezovsky
"Saturday Night Live"
Betty White is seen hosting "Saturday Night Live" on May 8, 2010. White drew the show's best ratings in a year and a half -- 11 million viewers.
Credit: NBC/Dana Edelson
Super Bowl Ad
Snickers nabbed the No. 1 USA Today Ad Meter ranking when it featured Betty White in its Super Bowl commercial in February 2010.
Credit: CBS
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Actress Betty White has reached icon status, with thousands of Facebook fans clamoring to see more of her after her stint hosting "Saturday Night Live" in May 2010.
White is seen here posing backstage with the Life Achievement Award at the 16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2010, in Los Angeles.
Credit: AP Photo/Vince Bucci
Creative Arts Emmy Awards
Known for her quick comebacks and sweet demeanor, Betty White is back in a big way. White is seen here arriving at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2009, in Los Angeles.
Credit: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Daytime Emmy Awards
Fans were behind the effort for Betty White to host "Saturday Night Live." She acknowledged them -- and the time she said they waste on the social networking website -- in her monologue. White is seen here on stage at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Sunday Aug. 30, 2009, in Los Angeles.
Credit: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
"The Golden Girls"
Betty White played clueless Rose Nylund on the hit show "The Golden Girls" from 1985-1992. Clockwise from left are Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, White and Estelle Getty.
Credit: AP Photo
"The Golden Girls"
From left, Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur and Betty White are seen during a break on the Hollywood set of "The Golden Girls" on Dec. 25, 1985.
Credit: AP Photo/Nick Ut
TV Land Awards
The cast of "The Golden Girls" accepts the pop culture award at the TV Land Awards on Sunday June 8, 2008, in Santa Monica, Calif. From left are Betty White, Beatrice Arthur, and Rue McClanahan.
Credit: AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian
TV Land Awards
Actresses Betty White, left, Rue McClanahan, center, and Beatrice Arthur, of "The Golden Girls," are seen at the TV Land Awards on Sunday June 8, 2008, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Credit: AP Photo/Matt Sayles
Ambassador to the Animals
Actress Betty White laughs as an African eagle roosts overhead at the Los Angeles Zoo on Monday, Feb. 20, 2006. White was honored as Ambassador to the Animals by the city for her decades of dedication to the humane treatment of animals.
Credit: AP
"The Mary Tyler Moore Show"
Betty White is best remembered for her role as the lustful Sue Ann Nivens on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."
Credit: CBS
"The Mary Tyler Moore Show" reunion
Betty White poses with her fellow "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" cast members, from left, Gavin MacLeod, Cloris Leachman, Mary Tyler Moore, Valerie Harper, Georgia Engel and Ed Asner. Together they presented the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2007.
Credit: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Comedy Central Roast
Betty White arrives at the Comedy Central Roast of William Shatner on Aug. 13, 2006, in Studio City, Calif.
Credit: GETTY IMAGES/Kevin Winter
"The Mary Tyler Moore Show" reunion
Actors Betty White, left, Georgia Engel, second left, Gavin MacLeod, center, Valerie Harper, second right, and John Amos pose for photographers during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration Sunday, Nov. 2, 2003, in New York.
Credit: AP
"The Proposal"
Betty White stopped by "The Early Show" in 2009 to talk about her romantic comedy, "The Proposal." She starred with Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds.
Credit: CBS/The Early Show
Betty White
Betty White has been making audiences laugh for decades. Prior to "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Golden Girls," she starred in her own TV show "Life of Elizabeth" in 1952.