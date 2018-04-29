Calendar: Week of April 30

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday marks the 80th anniversary of Bugs Bunny's debut in an animated short.
Tuesday sees the announcement of this year's Tony Award nominations, honoring the best in Broadway theater.
The Tony Awards, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, will be presented live on CBS June 10 at 8 p.m. ET
On Wednesday, Britain's Princess Charlotte -- fourth in line to the throne -- celebrates her third birthday.
Thursday launches the Louisiana Pirate Festival in Lake Charles, honoring the legendary pirate Jean Lafitte.
Need some pirate inspiration? Watch a trailer for the classic Errol Flynn pirate adventure "The Sea Hawk" (1940):
Friday sees a celebration of Smokey the Bear in Capitan, New Mexico -- the hometown of the forest fire fighter who debuted 74 years ago this summer.
And Saturday is Cinco de Mayo, marking the 156th anniversary of the Mexican Army's victory over French forces in the Battle of Puebla.
