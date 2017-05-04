Five dishes to help you celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Whether you're throwing a party this Cinco de Mayo or just marking the Mexican holiday on your own, you're going to need some quality dishes to celebrate right. You may also want something that includes tequila. You can find all those things right here, compliments of Chowhound.

Grilled Shrimp Tacos with Avocado-Corn Salsa

The key to this recipe is soaking your skewers before grilling the shrimp so that they don't burn.

Mexican Torta with Fried Zucchini

This is a great Mexican recipe for vegetarians and non-vegetarians, alike.

Easy Guacamole

This guac is so easy, you'll have time to make your own chips.

Baked Tortilla Chips

Next time you have leftover tortillas, you're not going to be able to resist making these.

Slushy Blended Margarita

This recipe is best if you splurge a little on some quality tequila.