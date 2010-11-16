Prince William and Kate's royal family

-
Royal family goes to school
Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school, with her brother Prince George and her parents William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at Thomas's Battersea in London on September 5, 2019.
Credit: Aaron Chown / Getty Images
Princess Charlotte and Prince George
Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London, with her brother Prince George and their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on September 5, 2019.
Credit: Aaron Chown / Getty Images
Prince George
Prince George watches the inaugural King's Cup regatta, hosted by his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on August 8, 2019 in Cowes, England.
Credit: Getty Images
Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte waves as she arrives for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London, accompanied by her brother Prince George and her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on September 5, 2019.
Credit: Aaron Chown / Getty Images
Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte and her mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, having fun together after the inaugural King's Cup regatta on August 8, 2019 in Cowes, England.
Credit: Getty Images
Royal travels
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they arrive at Berlin Tegel Airport during an official visit to Poland and Germany on July 19, 2017.
Credit: Pool/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrives at Berlin Tegel Airport during an official visit to Poland and Germany on July 19, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Royals in Germany
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, guides Prince George in greeting dignitaries as they arrive at Berlin Tegel Airport during an official visit to Poland and Germany on July 19, 2017.
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge as she arrives at Berlin Tegel Airport during an official visit to Poland and Germany on July 19, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.
Credit: Pool/Getty Images
Prince George starts school
Prince George arrives for his first day of kindergarten at Thomas's Battersea in south London on September 7, 2017.
Credit: Richard Pohle / AFP/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte is pictured at home in April 2017 in Norfolk, England. The photograph was taken in April by The Duchess to mark the princess' second birthday.
Credit: Photo by HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images
Wedding party
Princess Charlotte and Prince George served as a bridesmaid and pageboy for the wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on October 12, 2018.
Credit: Victoria Jones / AFP/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge stands and waves following the wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on October 12, 2018.
Credit: Andrew Matthews / AFP/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge following the wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on October 12, 2018.
Credit: Steve Parsons / AFP/Getty Images
Prince George
Prince George of Cambridge attends the wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on October 12, 2018.
Credit: Yui Mok / AFP/Getty Images
Prince George
Britain's Prince George of Cambridge at the wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, ion October 12, 2018.
Credit: Yui Mok / AFP/Getty Images
Prince Louis's christening
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge carries Prince Louis as they arrive for his christening service at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London, on July 9, 2018.
Credit: Dominic Lipinski / AP
Prince Louis
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis soon after his birth in April 2018.
Credit: Twitter / Kensington Palace
Duchess Kate and Princess Charlotte
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive at Berlin Tegel Airport during an official visit to Poland and Germany on July 19, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
-
Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte holds Prince William's hand as the family arrives for Prince Louis's christening at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London, on July 9, 2018.
Credit: Reuters
Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrives at Berlin Tegel Airport during an official visit to Poland and Germany on July 19, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Duchess Kate and Princess Charlotte
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge carries Princess Charlotte of Cambridge as they arrive with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge on day 1 of their official visit to Poland on July 17, 2017 in Warsaw.
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince William and Prince George
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge speaks with Prince George of Cambridge as they arrive with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on day 1 of their official visit to Poland on July 17, 2017 in Warsaw.
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Royals in Poland
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with their children Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge as they arrive on day 1 of their official visit to Poland on July 17, 2017 in Warsaw, Poland.
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Prince William takes Prince George and Princess Charlotte to visit their mom and new baby brother in the hospital, April 24, 2018.
Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Baby No. 3
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, with their newborn son as they leave the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London, April 23, 2018.
The baby boy, named Louis Arthur Charles, is their third child and fifth in line to the British throne.
Credit: AP
Prince Louis
William and Kate's third child, a boy, was born April 23, 2018. Named Louis Arthur Charles, he is fifth in line to the British throne.
Credit: APTN
Prince George's 3rd birthday
Britain's Prince George is seen with the family pet dog, Lupo, in this photograph taken in mid-July at his home in Norfolk and released by Kensington Palace to mark his third birthday, in London, Britain July 22, 2016.
Credit: Matt Porteous/Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via REUTERS
Royal Christmas
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive to attend the service at St Mark's Church on Christmas Day on December 25, 2016 in Bucklebury, Berkshire.
Credit: WPA Pool, Getty Images
Prince George
Prince George of Cambridge plays with bubbles at a children's party for Military families during the Royal Tour of Canada on September 29, 2016 in Victoria, Canada.
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
-
-
Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge plays with a dog named Moose at a children's party for Military families during the Royal Tour of Canada on September 29, 2016 in Victoria, Canada.
Credit: Chris Jackson, Getty Images
Royal Family in Canada
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch an entertainer at a children's party for Military families during the Royal Tour of Canada on September 29, 2016 in Victoria, Canada.
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Royal Family in Canada
Britain's Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at the Victoria International Airport for the start of their eight day royal tour to Canada in Victoria, British Columbia, September 24, 2016.
Credit: Chris Wattie/REUTERS
Princess Charlotte's balcony debut
Princess Charlotte makes her royal Buckingham Palace balcony debut: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch a fly past during the Trooping the Colour, marking the Queen's 90th birthday at The Mall on June 11, 2016 in London.
The ceremony is Queen Elizabeth II's annual birthday parade and dates back to the time of Charles II in the 17th Century when the Colours of a regiment were used as a rallying point in battle.
Credit: Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images
Kate and Charlotte
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge watch a fly past during the Trooping the Colour, this year marking the Queen's 90th birthday at The Mall on June 11, 2016 in London.
Credit: Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images
The Queen's 90th birthday
(L-R) Anne, Princess Royal, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Charles, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh watch a fly past during the Trooping the Colour, this year marking the Queen's 90th birthday at The Mall on June 11, 2016 in London.
Credit: Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte 1st birthday
Princess Charlotte poses for a photograph taken by her mother, at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, Britain, released on May 1, 2016. A series of photos were released in honor of the princesses' first birthday, May 2, 2016.
Credit: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge 2016/Courtesy of Kensington Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Princess Charlotte 1st birthday
Princess Charlotte poses for a photograph taken by her mother at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, Britain and released on May 1, 2016.
A palace statement on May 1, 2016 said William and Kate "are very happy to be able to share these important family moments and hope that everyone enjoys these lovely photos as much as they do."
Credit: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge 2016/Courtesy of Kensington Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Princess Charlotte turns one
Princess Charlotte poses for a photograph taken by her mother at their home in Norfolk, Britain, released on May 1, 2016.
A palace statement on May 1, 2016 said William and Kate "are very happy to be able to share these important family moments and hope that everyone enjoys these lovely photos as much as they do."
Credit: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge 2016/Courtesy of Kensington Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Princess Charlotte turns one
Britain's Princess Charlotte poses for a photograph taken by her mother at their home in Norfolk, Britain, released on May 1, 2016.
Credit: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge 2016/Courtesy of Kensington Palace/Handout via REUTERS
-
The royal couple pose with their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, while enjoying a private ski vacation, on March 3, 2016 in the French Alps, France. Kensington Palace said it was the first holiday as a family of four and the first time either Prince George or Princess Charlotte have had the chance to play in the snow.
Credit: John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty Images
2016 - Royal ski holiday
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Catherine, have a snow ball fight during the royal family's private ski trip on March 3, 2016 in the French Alps, France.
Credit: John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty Images
2016 - Royal ski holiday
Prince William enjoys poses with a smiling Princess Charlotte during a short private ski holiday on March 3, 2016 in the French Alps, France.
Credit: John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty Images
2015
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2015 in King's Lynn, England.
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
2015
A photo released Dec. 2015 with a "Merry Christmas" message by Kensington Palace shows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Catherine, with their children George and Charlotte.
Credit: Chris Jelf/Kensington Palace
2015
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walk past the crowds at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate with their son, Prince George, and daughter, Princess Charlotte, after her christening, on July 5th 2015.
The young royal family were accompanied by their son Prince George, the Queen, Prince Philip and the princess' five godparents, Laura Fellowes, Adam Middleton, Thomas van Straubenzenee, Sophie Carter and James Meade.
Credit: WPA Pool, Getty Images
2015
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the Observance for Commonwealth Day Service At Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2015, in London.
Credit: Getty Images
2014
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, leave the Christmas Day Service at Sandringham Church on Dec. 25, 2014, in King's Lynn, England.
Credit: Getty Images
2014
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Dec. 8, 2014, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Credit: Getty Images
2014
A photograph taken in London on July 2, 2014, to mark Britain's Prince George's first birthday, shows Prince William, left, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, with Prince George during a visit to the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London.
Credit: John Stillwell/AFP/Getty Images
2013
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the royal film performance of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" at Odeon Leicester Square on Dec. 5, 2013, in London.
Credit: Getty Images
2013
Britain's Prince William, right, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, hold the Prince of Cambridge on July 23, 2013, as they pose for photographers outside St. Mary's Hospital's Lindo Wing in London.
Credit: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
2013
Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge -- known as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn in Scotland -- visit the Emirates Arena on April 4, 2013, in Glasgow, Scotland.
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
2012
Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Singapore Botanical Gardens on Sept. 11, 2012, in Singapore during a Diamond Jubilee tour of South East Asia and the South Pacific.
Credit: Nicky Loh/Getty Images
2012
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William embrace while watching a cycling event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Velodrome on Aug. 2, 2012, in London.
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
2012
Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, applaud Switzerland's Roger Federer from the Royal Box on Centre Court during the 2012 Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament at the All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, London, on July 4, 2012.
Credit: Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images
2012
Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, are seen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the service of thanksgiving at St.Paul's Cathedral on June 5, 2012, in London, during the celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee.
Credit: Oli Scarff/Getty Images
2012
Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, walk the red carpet with an umbrella as they attend the U.K. premiere of "War Horse" in London on Jan. 8, 2012.
Credit: Ian Gavan/AFP/Getty Images
2011
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge congratulates her husband, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, at the trophy ceremony after his team won the charity polo match at The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet club on Saturday, July 9, 2011, in Carpinteria, Calif.
Credit: Jae Hong/AP
2011
Prince William hugs his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, after competing against her team in a dragon boat race at Dalvay-by-the-Sea on Prince Edward Island as part of their royal tour of Canada, Monday, July 4, 2011.
Credit: Robert F. Bukaty/AP Photo
2011
Prince Harry, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the church after the royal wedding of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall on July 30, 2011, in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Credit: Dylan Martinez/WPA Pool/Getty Images
2011
Prince William and wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, watch Britain's Andy Murray play Frenchman Richard Gasquet on Day 7 of the 2011 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Tennis and Croquet Club, in London, June 27, 2011.
Credit: Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images
2011
Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, walk through Victoria Barracks to attend a ceremony as part of Britain's third Armed Forces Day activities, on June 25, 2011, in Windsor, England.
Credit: Arl Court/AFP/Getty Images
2011
In this handout image, supplied by St. James's Palace, Prince William and wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose for an official tour portrait for their trip to Canada and California in the garden of Clarence House, on June 3, 2011, in London. The 10-day trip marks William and Kate's first official overseas tour as a married couple.
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
2011
2011
Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive at a charity event for Absolute Return for Kids, ARK, in central London, June, 9, 2011. The charity gala was the first official engagement for the royal couple since they were married on April 29.
Pictures: William and Kate's gala date night
Credit: AP Photo/Alastair Grant
2011
Prince William and wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, and Prince Harry during the derby horse race at Epsom Downs Racecourse, June 4, 2011, in Epsom, England.
Credit: Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images
2011
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama meet with Prince William and wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, at Buckingham Palace in London, May 24, 2011.
Pictures: Obamas get royal welcome
Credit: Dominic Lipinski/AP Photo
2011
Prince William and wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, walk hand-in-hand from Buckingham Palace to a waiting helicopter on April 30, 2011, the day after their royal wedding.
Credit: John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty Images
2013
Credit: Matt Dunham/AP Photo
2011
An official photo of Prince William and his fiancee, Catherine Middleton, released April 28, 2011.
Credit: Mario Testino/Art Partner
2011
Kate Middleton and Prince William visit City Hall on March 8, 2011, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. This day-long trip to Ireland was kept top secret due to security issues.
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
2011
Prince William and Kate Middleton wave to the crowds after a lifeboat-naming ceremony on Feb. 24, 2011, in Trearddur, Wales.
Credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
2010
Prince William and Kate Middleton pose in the Council Chamber in the State Apartment in St James's Palace in London on Nov. 25, 2010, in one of the couple's two official engagement photos.
Credit: Mario Testino/Clarence House Press Office via Getty Images
2010
Prince William and Kate Middleton pose in the Cornwall Room in St James's Palace in London on Nov. 25, 2010, in one of their two official engagement portraits.
Credit: Mario Testino/Clarence House Press Office via Getty Images
2010
Britain's Prince William and his fiancee, Kate Middleton, pose for photographers during a photocall to mark their engagement, in the State Rooms of St James' Palace, central London, on Nov. 16, 2010.
Credit: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images
2010
Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton leave the wedding of their friends Harry Mead and Rosie Bradford in the village of Northleach, Gloucestershire, England, on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2010.
Prince Charles' Clarence House office said on Nov. 16, 2010, that the couple got engaged in October during a vacation in Kenya.
Credit: Chris Ison/PA/AP Photo
2008
Prince William, left, enjoys a joke with girlfriend Kate Middleton, right, on his birthday at Beaufort Polo Club on June 21, 2008, in Tetbury, England.
Credit: Mike Lusmore/Getty Images
2008
Britain's Prince William and girlfriend Kate Middleton are photographed at RAF Cranwell, England, on April 11, 2008, after William received his RAF wings from his father, the Prince of Wales.
Credit: Michael Dunlea/Pool/AP Photo
2007
Britain's Prince William, center foreground, and Prince Harry, second left foreground, and guests Chelsy Davy, left foreground, and Kate Middleton, third row on the right, watch the Concert for Diana at Wembley Stadium on July 1, 2007, in London.
Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty Images
2007
Prince William, right, stands beside girlfriend Kate Middleton in the paddock enclosure on the first day of the annual Cheltenham Race Festival at Cheltenham Race course, England, March 13, 2007.
Credit: Carl De Souza/AFP/Getty Images
2007
Britain's Prince William, center, with his girlfriend Kate Middleton and brother Prince Harry, watch the England-against-Italy Six Nations rugby match at Twickenham stadium in London, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2007.
Credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
2007
Prince William of Wales and his girlfriend Kate Middleton leave the night club Boujis on Jan. 5, 2007, in London.
Credit: Nat Travers/GETTY IMAGES
2005
In this image made available by in London, March 7, 2011, by The Middleton Family, Prince William and Kate Middleton pose together following their graduation from St. Andrews University, Scotland, on June 23, 2005.
Credit: AP Photo/The Middleton Family