Princess Charlotte celebrates 1st day of nursery school

LONDON -- Kensington Palace has released two images of Princess Charlotte as she begins her first day at nursery school. The 2-year-old is shown on the steps of the palace in one photo and standing holding onto a rail in another.

The palace shared the photos on Twitter Monday on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. pic.twitter.com/dDIOZdA7aM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 8, 2018

The images were taken by her mother before Charlotte went to the nearby Willcocks Nursery School in London.

Charlotte will be a full-time pupil at the school. It charges just over $4,000 a term for those who attend mornings Monday to Friday.

The daughter of Prince William and his wife, the former Kate Middleton, turns 3 in May. She is fourth in line to the British throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father William and older brother Prince George.